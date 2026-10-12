Becca McCoy Explores Fragility in Cyanotype Art at The Off-Central

In a digital age when AI pervades almost every aspect of life, it’s only natural that some artists would return to analog processes.

Such is the case with the versatile Becca McCoy’s solo exhibition, Everything Is Fragile: An Exploration in Cyanotype, on display at The Off-Central Players in St. Petersburg. The show runs in tandem with the theater company’s production of Constellations.

A microgrant from the Gobioff Foundation funded the exhibition.

McCoy, who is both a visual and performing artist, said she had never worked in cyanotype before. (According to Kew Royal Botanic Gardens’ website, “cyanotype photography is a camera-less technique that involves laying an object on paper coated with a solution of iron salts before exposing it to UV light and washing with water to create stunning white and Prussian blue images.”)

“I was interested in exploring any type of alternate photography process because I was just aware that a printed photograph can theoretically be infinitely replicable, and I wanted to experiment with different ways to interfere with the print so that it became a one-of-one,” McCoy said.

The pieces in the exhibition combine materials such as digital negatives, film negatives, objects, and real botanicals, which allows each piece to tell “one story on one sheet of paper,” she said.

Deeply Personal Stories

The narratives in the pieces are deeply personal. “Sunflower Eye” features McCoy’s own eye. The title refers to a compliment she once received about her eyes, which she calls her favorite physical feature. As a performer, she relied on them to connect with audiences, a connection she misses during her hiatus from the stage. The piece’s sense of fragility stems from her family history of macular degeneration.

“Ghosts of This Land” commemorates the Gulfport house McCoy owned for four years. A fire mostly destroyed the house a year after she sold it, and the structure finally came down seven years later. McCoy used a digital negative of the empty lot and “ghost cyanotyped” the negative of the house over it.

McCoy said she’s heartbroken that the house is gone forever, but she cherishes the time she had there.

“We change, we shift, we move on,” she said.

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Living With Mortality

“I Know He Knows” uses a digital negative of the chest X-ray her husband, Justin Groom, had after his triple bypass surgery in 2008, printed on a thrifted white dress. The small squiggles on the X-ray are the wires holding his sternum together.

“This is my perspective as the wife of someone who has truly had near-death experiences, and what it brings into a relationship when someone is hyper-aware of mortality,” she said. “It’s a really interesting perspective that I have because I have not experienced that firsthand. His entire life, almost every second is in a very alert and present state—he’s just continuing to live life and create art and contribute beautiful things.”

That kind of resilience is at the core of McCoy’s exhibition.

“Fragility seems to do the improbable, which is to survive,” she said.

See Everything is Fragile

The Off-Central, 2260 1st Ave. S., St. Petersburg. Through Oct. 25. An artist talk with McCoy happens on Oct. 20 at 7 p.m.

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