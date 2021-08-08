Become a Florida Waters Steward

Want to make a difference in water quality and availability in your community? Register now for the Florida Waters Stewardship Program.

The popular program, now in its fifth year, offers seven Wednesday morning classes starting August 25 that meet every other week in person from 9 a.m. to noon. (Virtual options may become available depending on the COVID situation when the program begins.)

“To make a difference concerning the issues surrounding water quality and quantity in our communities, we must understand the various ways in which we interact with water,” reads a release for the program. “As Floridians, we are connected to our oceans and bays by our faucets and laundries, to our neighborhood ponds and lakes by our yards and streets, and to our regional and statewide neighbors by our surface and groundwater supplies.”

This program features presentations, online explorations, experiential learning, field experience in watershed science, and communication skills training to help residents become water stewards. Participants will also travel to locations across Pinellas County to learn about water issues and meet with local experts. The program culminates in an individual or group stewardship project that aims to make a difference in the community.

The program costs $89, with scholarship opportunities available. Registration is required, and the course has limited seating. Kids under 18 are eligible to register if accompanied by an adult who is also registered for the program.

For more, contact Natural Resources Agent Lara Milligan at lara317@ufl.edu or 727-453-6905. Find out more details and register here

