Before Earth Day in Tampa Bay

On the 52nd anniversary of Earth Day, take a walk through Pinellas County’s environmental history.

Noise and Congestion of Yesteryear

Today’s clogged roadways and overbuilt landscape frustrate many who pine for a more pastoral Pinellas. Those staying at the first hotel on the lower Pinellas peninsula expressed their noisy dissatisfaction for an entirely different reason. In 1886, the sound of countless fish flapping along the coastal flats kept guests awake at the Waldorf Hotel in Disston City, a simple wooden structure once situated along Gulfport’s waterfront.

When the Orange Belt Railway reached St. Petersburg in 1888, the sounds and smoke from the locomotive engine filled the air. The railroad did not bother David Griner while he lived in his remote cabin along the shoreline of the otherwise unsettled Coffee Pot Bayou, though something else did.

Griner abandoned his cabin long before Perry Snell developed the North Shore and Coffee Pot Bayou areas. Griner told William L. Straub, a newspaper editor and early historian, that he had to move “in disgust because he was kept awake nights by the racket of the fish.”

Before the 1920s land boom, wildlife and sea creatures abounded. Straub wrote in his 1929 History of Pinellas County that pioneer settlers shared the terrain with bears and panthers, local waters teemed with fish, and flocks of birds filled the air. Straub described turtle-egg hunting along the beaches as “a good sport.”

When mentioning how fish had largely disappeared from Pinellas waters by the 1920s, Straub claimed that the decline in wildlife and aquaculture occurred mostly due “to the march of progress and development, bringing with it the dredge, the out-board motor boat, and various accompaniments of civilization.”

Draining the Swamp (and Most Lakes, Too!)

If you traveled throughout Pinellas County in 1912 – the year we gained independence from Hillsborough – you would have noticed the hundreds of small freshwater lakes covering much of the peninsula, not the culverts and retention ponds we see today; these lakes sustained wildlife and nourished early settlers.

Many of the bogs, swamps, and lakes in lower Pinellas began to vanish before the 1930s. This happened not due to drought, but instead through human engineering. The two primary reasons for their disappearance were the mosquitoes they attracted and the abundance of muck on their bottoms, the latter used to fertilize citrus groves and truck farms.

The most egregious example of draining a swamp and lake estuary in Pinellas took place in 1915. Through the sale of bonds, authorities built a network of basins and canals that led to the removal of Lake Largo, a freshwater body of nearly 500 acres between Largo Central Park, East Bay Drive, and Starkey Road.

Only a few remnants of the former lake’s wetlands remain in the Largo Central Park Nature Preserve. Canals diverted nearly all of the freshwater that once occupied a lake twelve times larger than Boca Ciega High School’s campus into Boca Ciega Bay, via Long Bayou.

After World War II, farmers and growers in the Seminole area wanted a large freshwater lake. In a case of reverse engineering, crews built an earthen dam across Long Bayou in 1949 (you know it as Park Boulevard) and created Lake Seminole from what was once the upper reaches of a brackish bayou.

As Lake Seminole filled with fresh water, plans for the present route of US Highway 19 meant the end of a popular marsh and farming area in St. Petersburg. Located east of 34th Street between Central Avenue and 31st Street, the shallow estuary known as the Goose Pond disappeared as new structures replaced the soggy land and truck farms. Central Plaza, a popular shopping destination, opened there in late 1952.

Seeking Oil and Giving Islands the Finger

On Thanksgiving Day 1921, a turkey of an idea came to Oldsmar. A few thousand spectators gathered on land just east of the county line to watch as drilling began in a quest for oil. A century ago this spring, the drill had reached more than 1,000 feet into the earth. Plans to pump more than a thousand barrels of oil a day soon faded, and all that remained was the damage to the Floridan Aquifer.

A different type of pumping occurred along the Gulf Beaches before the 1930s. Dredges started sucking the sand from Boca Ciega Bay to give small sandbars and barrier islands “fingers” wide enough for a road and homes on either side. By the time lawsuits and court cases ended most of the dredging in the late 1960s, the finger was pointed at Boca Ciega and Tampa Bay, two of the most polluted estuaries in America.

Much has happened to our environment since the first Earth Day in 1970; indeed, much happened long before then as well!