Before The Gabber: Founder George Brann’s Navy Love Poems

In 1968, George Brann founded The Gabber Newspaper, then known as the Gulfport Gabber, with a mission to hold the Gulfport City Council accountable. Earlier this year, a descendant of Brann’s shared a collection of poems she had discovered among his papers. We had no idea he was a poet, but as we dug into the poems, we realized he was, like so many journalists, a patriot. Written during his service in the U.S. Navy, these poems speak of love, longing and the ache of being far from home. They show us that the man who built a newspaper to give his community a voice also had hopes, dreams and loved ones waiting for his return.

This Veterans Day, we can think of no better way to honor his memory than to share a selection of his poetry in the pages of the newspaper he founded.

Goodnight

Today has passed so very slow;

It’s hard for me to stand.

I think about you all day long

While on this far off land.

It really isn’t very late,

You might say it’s twilight.

Soon the bright stars will appear

Then you will be in sight.

Many nights I’ve sit out here

And you in stars I’ve seen.

Then I talk with you my dear,

If only in a dream.

The sea is rolling into shore,

The breeze is coming high.

The Crickets sing their little tune,

And stars most fill the sky.

The clock is ticking past the hour,

The lights have lost their glow.

Have time to search for one bright star

Before I have to go.

Oh there is one, just the best,

Your face is clear and bright.

Now I look at you and say,

“With love my dear, Goodnight.”

By G.W. Brann

U.S. Navy

I MISS YOU

Tonight I miss you very much,

And I will tell you why.

My thoughts and I are all alone

Beneath this star lit sky.

The waves are rushing to the beach,

The Crickets serenade.

Reflection on the water too.

The scene so nicely made.

There’s music on the radio,

A perfect night for two.

It’s something that you dream about

A dream that can’t come true.

I want you with me, Oh so much;

Each night for you I pray.

My dear, I’ll love you all my life.

Needless it is to say.

So, as the waves come rolling in,

And as the stars grow bright;

With every crickets’ serenade;

A dream — Then morning light.

Writing by

G. W. BRANN

“DREAMS”

When the day is at it’s end,

With evening in it’s prime,

I search the sky to find a star,

And make my wish each time.

I wish that I were back with you,

To hold you in my arms.

To gather up the things I miss,

To know once more your charms.

With that a letter leaves my pen,

To U.S. far away.

Intentions are to write a lot,

But know not what to say.

I tell you that I love you still,

And miss you more and more.

Though never ever say a word,

That I’ve not said before.

The day was hard, We got no mail,

The sun was shinning bright.

It’s just a line to let you know,

I thought of you tonight.

Then off to bed I go at last,

To lie and gaze in space.

I close my eyes, and there you are,

I meet you face to face.

We talk and plan of future things,

And dance to songs we knew.

We even watch the people pass,

And walk with street lights too.

When I awake I’m not the same,

I seem to turn all cold.

Like holding tightly with both hands,

A stone you thought was gold.

Every night is just the same,

You never leave it seems.

I know that every night to come,

I’ll see you in my “DREAMS”.

By George W. Brann

U.S. Navy

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I took a shot of starlight

And chased it with the moon.

With Christmas just a week away,

December changed to June.

A breeze was coming from the Sea,

The flowers were in bloom;

You wore a pretty wedding gown,

Imagine me — the groom.

I’m as high as I can be,

I hear my favorite tune.

The whisky was the starlight,

The chaser was the moon.

My head is light — I walk on air,

And miss you day and night.

I dream from taps till reveille,

Each moment — hold you tight.

If you would like to fall in love,

Be crazy as a loom;

Just take a shot of starlight,

And chase it with the moon.

By G.W.Brann

U.S. Navy

“MY FRIENDLY CABIN”

My friendly little cabin,

The one beside the stream,

Where two of us could live in peace,

And full fill every dream.

A turning road that leads to home,

My Heaven, Dear on earth,

Wealth alone can not express,

Of just how much it’s worth.

In my friendly cabin, Dear,

How happy we would be.

Just you and I, and later on,

A baby making three.

We would have our little home,

With friends to spend the day,

And happy married couples,

That lives across the way.

I will love you all my life,

To you I give my heart.

I just long to say,”I do.”

To, “Till death do us part.”

It’s all yours, if you’ll say, “Yes.”

And lovely it will seem,

To have you in my cabin,

The one beside a stream.

By George W. Brann

U.S. Navy

The Gabber Newspaper ? Yeah, We Go There.

Did you know: In 1968, our founder, George Brann, started The Gabber Newspaper, then called the Gulfport Gabber, to hold Gulfport City Council accountable. Read more of our city council coverage, and learn about our policies on reporting, fact-checking, and funding.

Get all your Gulfport and Tampa Bay beaches news and things to do at thegabber.com.

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