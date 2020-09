Sweet, tiny Bella loves to be loved and can’t wait to make biscuits on her own fluffy bed. She is a quiet girl, happy curling up in a lap or playing with her favorite toys. Bella is a 2-year-old domestic shorthair who has lived with dogs and children.

