Best Hotels in Clearwater Beach Includes Hyatt Regency

U.S. News & World Report awarded the Hyatt Regency Clearwater Beach Resort & Spa as one of the best hotels on Clearwater Beach. The resort also received a gold badge for ranking in the award program.

The Hyatt Regency Clearwater Beach ranked third of 23 hotels in Clearwater Beach. First place for best hotel in Clearwater Beach went to Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach. Sandpearl Resort received second best hotel in Clearwater Beach.

The Hyatt Regency’s General Manager Ernesto Fernandez said he and the resort’s team expressed excitement over the recognition and award from U.S. News & World Report.

Best Hotels on Clearwater Beach

Hyatt Regency Clearwater Beach’s press release explained that the U.S. News & World Report Best Hotel base the awards on “an evaluation of rankings from awards, hotel class, and guest ratings.” It also stated how the “Gold Badge is only given to the top 25% highest-rated luxury resorts and hotels.”

“This recognition holds a special significance as it is based on an evaluation of a variety criteria,” Fernandez said. “… including traveler reviews and opinions, serving as a testament to the incredible travel experiences we offer here on one of the world’s most beautiful beach destinations.”

According to the report’s site, “U.S. News analyzed more than 35,000 hotels to find the best in the USA, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Bermuda and the Caribbean.”

U.S. News & World Report also ranked Hyatt Regency Clearwater Beach as the second-best Clearwater Beach resort. Additionally, the report ranked the resort the 67th best Florida resort, 124th best Florida hotel, 321st best U.S. resort, and 958th best U.S. hotel with a gold badge.

Hyatt Regency Clearwater Beach Resort & Spa, 301 S. Gulfview Blvd., Clearwater Beach. 727-373-1234, hyatt.com.

Want More Business News?

For more business news, subscribe to The Weekly and The Beach Barnacle, our two weekly newsletters. Make thegabber.com your homepage to stay up-to-date on all the news happening in Gulfport, South Pinellas, and the Beaches.