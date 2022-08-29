Betsy Lester Knows How to Put on a (Gulfport) Show

In Tampa, people can find Betsy Lester’s art at the Neiman Marcus at International Plaza. Her work hangs near designer coats and pointed footwear, but she’s no snob. She’s an artist who wants to be seen. She’s also a former international flight attendant, an art teacher at Eckerd College and the University of South Florida, and the drum major of the Gulfport Gecko Amalgamated Marching Band.

“I have plenty of balls in the air,” Lester said with a laugh.

From Sept. 1-30, Lester will exhibit her Contain Yourself series at the Catherine Hickman Theater in Gulfport. Lester’s work is part of the Black and White exhibit, a show of work from the Women’s Caucus for Art Florida, an organization for which Lester serves as vice president.

All the work in the exhibit is in black and white (and gray), a theme near and dear to Lester’s heart.

“Black and white cuts to the chase,” Lester said. “What you see is what you get. It’s about the physical nature of opposites.”

The St. Pete artists’ black, white, and gray wooden pieces will show alongside other Women Caucus artists, such as Judith Segall and Karen Carasik. Lester’s own contribution to the Gulfport exhibit will feature familiar images, such as shopping bags and rudimentary houses. It’s intentional.

“My work has what you call house-isms,” Lester said. “Memories, bits and pieces of memories inhabit the images.”

But before Lester was a working artist, she was a flight attendant.

Born in Pennsylvania, but a Jersey girl at heart, started her career as a flight attendant. She traveled the world, met her first husband, and lived in Saudi Arabia for a month.

She and her husband moved to Puerto Rico for a seven year spell, and when they eventually moved to the Tampa Bay area, Lester knew it was time for a change.

So, in 1992, the globetrotter enrolled at Eckerd College, seeking a Bachelor of Arts. She then earned her MFA at USF. She teaches art at both schools today.

“My intention [was] to study all things art-making and find meaning in a transitional time. As Virginia Woolf puts it, I needed a ‘room of one’s own’ after a 20-year sabbatical from college. Flying around the globe, as a Delta, and Overseas National Airways flight attendant, I saw the world. Now it was time to seek meaning in those memories… to make art,” Lester said.

When Lester’s husband of 36 years died, she swore she’d never marry again.

“Then I met Tom [Kaltenbaugh], we’ve been married 12 years and 12 years feels like yesterday,” Lester told The Gabber.

If you’ve seen a Gulfport or St. Pete parade in the last year, chances are you’ve seen the couple. Lester leads the Gulfport Gecko Amalgamated Marching Band with her batons, wearing a stuffed animal gecko hat. Kaltenbaugh is in the back, playing the trumpet.

Most days, you can find her working away in her studio at The ArtLofts about Florida CraftArt. For now, she’s content staying involved in the local life, teaching, and making art.

“I always say that my most memorable moment is just around the corner,” Lester said.

The Black and White Art Show Sept. 1-30. Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S, Gulfport. Mon., 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; Tues.-Thurs., 8 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.