Book About St. Pete of Yesteryear Brings Back Sweet-but-Forgotten Memories

If you’ve lived here long enough, you’ve heard of the iconic flight of Tony Jannus and his Benoist XIV across Tampa Bay in 1914, marking the official “launch” of U.S. commercial aviation right here in St. Pete. But were you aware that 4th Street North once led past The Florida Wild Animal Ranch, where patrons could visit an elephant, a kangaroo, and the troop of carnies and circus performers who ran the place? Or that St. Pete Beach’s classic Beach Theatre was once owned by the screenwriter who penned Cliffhanger and GoldenEye? Or that the Virgin Mary held an almost 10-year vigil as an apparition on the side of an office building in Clearwater?

These and many more treasures of St. Pete lore await in “Vintage St. Pete, Volume II: Legends, Locations, Lifestyles” (St. Petersburg Press, 2022) by St. Petersburg author Bill DeYoung. The book follows an earlier Vintage volume (2021) in highlighting the wacky and wonderful bits of St. Pete’s history – what DeYoung calls a “spectacular spelunk” into unique and sometimes all-but-forgotten places and people of the past. History buffs and St. Pete fans alike will appreciate DeYoung’s gift for spinning a good yarn and the veritable scrapbook of old photos, postcards, and other curiosities in the book’s jam-packed pages.

But with St. Pete’s reputation as an arts hub firmly established, and its glitzy skyline inching a little higher every year, I wondered why the average reader might want to delve into a time when the city was – as DeYoung himself puts it – a bit of a “cultural wasteland.”

His response got me thinking.

“This stuff was key to life in St. Pete,” he averred, “and in every instance I thought it all deserved to be properly chronicled, set down, and put in front of anybody who wants to learn what motivated earlier generations.”

Along those lines, it is interesting to read that celebrity dinner theater was the “pinnacle of entertainment in St. Pete” for an aging population in the 1970s and 1980s, before being displaced by younger-skewing leisure activities in later decades. And that St. Pete has surfaced numerous times in the popular consciousness as a kind of prototypical leisureland, whether as the backdrop for John Candy’s lovable turkey “Summer Rental”, or the location for a highly choreographed, super-secret taping of a never-aired Bob Dylan television special. These big-picture cultural insights are not the focus of “Vintage St. Pete” — that would no doubt be a drier, more academic book — but they are there to discover in the chewy, colorful, bite-sized histories the book serves up.

DeYoung may even have a third volume on the way. After all, he says, “there are plenty of fascinating historical tales still waiting (needing) to be told.”