Bingo in the Time Coronavirus

Over the past five months, technology has become more important than ever to bring people together. The global pandemic hurled us all head-first into a technological whirlwind. Virtual meetups are how society has pressed on, how businesses stayed afloat and in touch with employees. It’s how friends and families stayed connected and children finished out the school year. There have even been dance parties.

On Tuesday, July 7, at 1 p.m. Devoted Health Plans hosted their first virtual bingo game on Google Meets, courtesy of the Gulfport Senior Center and the Gulfport Senior Center Foundation.

For a first-time venture, it went very well as this reporter can attest. It took about 15 minutes after the projected start time to work out a few kinks, explain the rules, answer questions and get all 16 participants on the same page.

It’s also free to participate and there are even prizes.

“We are attempting to further engage with our senior population during these times of uncertainty,” said Devoted Health Plans Tampa Bay Community Outreach Specialist Jodie Smith.

Devoted Health Plans launched in October 2018 and focuses on making senior healthcare easier to navigate.

Devoted Health Plans assists seniors in finding in-network doctors, saving money on medications, understanding health conditions and will even talk through treatment options with the client.

To reserve your seat for the next virtual bingo contact Outreach Specialist Jodie Smith at jsmith@devoted.com. Hardcopy bingo cards are available at the Gulfport Senior Center for pickup or digital cards can be emailed. Players can also call in to play over the phone.