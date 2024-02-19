Bird for Peace: Plastic Bird Art Wanted in St. Pete

St. Pete Artist Marisa Dalla Valle’s litter box scooper is made from recycled plastic bottles.

It’s safe to say she’s no stranger to repurposing art.

“The waste thing is just weighing on me,” Valle said. “I figure this is a way I can help and bring awareness.”

Valle is in the process of applying for a grant from the St. Pete Arts Alliance to launch her St. Pete-wide public art project: Birds for Peace.

Bird for Peace

The first leg of the exhibit will be open April 2 at the Gulf Coast Arts Alliance. The grand opening is on April 13.

Gulf Coast Artists’ Alliance Executive Director Judy Vienneau said the birds will be strung up inside the gallery. The official opening will coexist with the Second Saturday Art Walk.

“We’ve always supported the concept of repurposed materials for an art show,” Vienneau said.

Arts All Around!

The Gabber Newspaper covers live theater and art across South Pinellas and, when we find something worth the drive, in the Tampa Bay and Sarasota areas.

Eventually, Valle hopes to take Birds for Peace on the road. The birds will be strung on a hammock-like wire between trees and buildings. Other locations are to be determined, but Valle hopes Gulfport will be on the list.

“The idea is to encourage people to be creative with waste, instead of throwing it away,” Valle said. “If the flock of unusual birds flying above is meant to be entertaining, at the same time it acts as a reminder of the ongoing wars and the growing waste problem.”

Valle, a New York-born artist who has worked in theater and installation everywhere from Paris to Mississippi, works as a substitute teacher at Eckerd College.

Interested Artists

The requirements for Birds for Peace submissions are simple.

Some exhibits will be outside. Artists should make the birds out of plastic and with materials able to temporarily withstand rain and heat.

“There are so many ways artists can create these birds, but I recommend lightweight, not too heavy, as they will be flying above people’s heads,” Valle said.

Birds for Peace is in its early phases, but Valle hopes to eventually add workshops and videos to go along with each branch of the project.

The bird assembly date at the Gulf Coast Artist Alliance is Mar. 30, so artists should reach out soon.

Email Valle at mdallavalle21@gmail.com with ideas, photos, and questions about Birds for Peace.

Gulf Coast Artists’ Alliance, 2604 Central Ave., St. Petersburg.

Want More Business News?

For more business news, subscribe to The Weekly and The Beach Barnacle, our two weekly newsletters. Make thegabber.com your homepage to stay up-to-date on all the news happening in Gulfport, South Pinellas, and the Beaches.