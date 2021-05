Two eagle-eyed readers sent us photos of some wild sights in Gulfport! Phyllis Marcum snapped a shot of a peahen – that’s a lady peacock – strutting down Beach Boulevard on an early morning walk, and Robert and Kasara Barto got friendly with a small screech owl hanging out in their Ward 4 backyard.

Got a wild photo? Send it to news@thegabber.com.

