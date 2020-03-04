Stock-up for the Senior Center Pantry

Over 500 food and toiletry items were collected during the recent annual Brown-Worthington Mullet Fry and Potluck party that benefits the Gulfport Senior Center food pantry, said Councilperson Christine Brown, co-host. Her husband, Lou Worthington, is the lead fish smoker and co-host. “The event was started over 20 years ago for our daughter’s birthday party,” she said during the donation drop-off on Monday, March 2. “Now, it’s more of a community event to help stock the pantry. What comes in each year is different. This time, some items were vegetables but they were not the emphasis. We had a lot more soups, pet food and toiletry items than in previous years. It was really a nice surprise. Our Senior Center is the best in the county and we like to help them every year. It’s all about giving back and helping out the community doing what we can.” The center is located at 5501 27th Ave. S. Pictured from left are Brown; Francine Whitten, event elf; Walter Pauly, Senior Center volunteer coordinator; and Judy Parent, Senior Center assistant.