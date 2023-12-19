Bite into Bella’s Bakes, Cakes, and Bagels

Bagels are one of America’s go-to breakfast foods. According to industry experts, more than 8 million bagels are sold each day in this country. There’s an ongoing rivalry between New York and Montréal for the best bagel badge of honor. (If you’re unfamiliar with Montréal-style bagels, they differ from NYC. Montréal bagels are sweeter from added honey in the dough and in the poaching water, there’s zero salt, and they’re baked in a wood-fire oven.) At Bella’s Bakes, Cakes, and Bagels on Central Avenue, they’ve mastered NYC-style bagels, spreads, and sweets.

Bagels Galore

Bella’s is a tiny slice of heaven in West St. Pete. As soon as you walk in, you can’t help but notice the wall of fresh bagels looped over wooden dowels. Sesame, garlic, pumpernickel, poppyseed, cinnamon raisin, egg — the bagel options are endless. There’s also a rotating flavor-of-the-week bagel if you want a culinary adventure. The bagels are made fresh daily, so when a flavor sells out, it’s gone until the next morning. When I stake out a good bagel shop, I look for two things: bagel seasoning and varieties of cream cheese spreads. I want my entire bagel to have seasoning on it, not only the top, and I prefer options when it comes to flavors of cream cheese. Bella’s deserves an A for both. You know it’s legit when the sign says, “With enough seeds to feed all the pigeons in Central Park.”

Love To Eat? So Do We!

Check out our restaurant reviews and other food-related coverage! We recently tasted three Tampa Bay-area fish spreads. Here’s the fish spreads we loved.

Warning: There is no graceful way to eat a Bella’s bagel. I ordered an everything bagel with scallion cream cheese ($4.99), and not only was the bagel deliciously plastered in seasonings, but the scallion cream cheese was outstanding. There was so much cream cheese, it oozed out the sides of the bagel. I was madly in love at first bite. I also noshed on an asiago bagel with jalapeño spread ($4.99, for a spicy and briny kick) and a cinnamon-raisin bagel with honey walnut cream cheese ($4.99, for a sweet fix).

Grab a bagel breakfast sandwich with eggs, meat, and cheese ($6.25) or fresh Nova lox ($9.99), and wash it down with a strong shot of espresso ($2.25-2.50). The lunch sandwiches are made with Boar’s Head products and are available after 11 a.m. The muffuletta ($12.99) and the pastrami ($11.25) are some of the best sellers, but the Cuban ($8.50), corned beef reuben ($11.25), and turkey reuben ($10.50) are also delicious.

Sweets at Bella’s Bakes, Cakes, and Bagels

Bella’s has a fabulous selection of sweets. The options vary daily from fruit-filled danishes and berry-stained muffins ($3.64) to fresh, flaky croissants. The day I visited, I snagged one of their massive cinnamon rolls ($4.15). It was the size of a salad plate, super soft, and covered with sweet icing. Each bite melted in my mouth. The orange-cranberry muffin I had was moist and burst with fruit flavor.

Inside seating is limited, so take your food to go or snack at an outside table. However, service is friendly and quick. And the bagels taste like the Big Apple.

Bella’s Bakes, Cakes, and Bagels, 7100 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Tues.-Fri., 6:30 a.m.-2 p.m.; Sat, 6:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; Sun., 7 a.m.-12 p.m.; closed Mondays. 727-803-6496; bellasbakescakesandbagels.com

Want More Business News?

For more business news, subscribe to The Weekly and The Beach Barnacle, our two weekly newsletters. Make thegabber.com your homepage to stay up-to-date on all the news happening in Gulfport, South Pinellas, and the Beaches.