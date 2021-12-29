Business Beat: Gulfport, Tyrone & St. Pete News

Tickets, Please!

Tyrone Square Mall has a drop of train culture, thanks to Gulfport filmmaker (and now toy train conductor) Victoria Jorgensen.

Jorgesen recently opened Sunshine Express, a mini train that drives children and adults around Tyrone Mall for seven minutes of unadulterated caravan-goodness.

“I just kind of fell in love with it,” Jorgesen said.

The Gulfport resident was introduced to the concept by a family member who runs Rocky Mountain Railroad in Colorado. Sunshine Express is the Pinellas version of the Colorado parent company.

“It brings out the kid in everybody,” said Jorgensen.

Jorgensen hopes to eventually expand her railroad to other parts of the St. Petersburg area.

Soups Up!

Looking for fresh flavors?

Isabelle’s, the front porch style restaurant connected to Gulfport’s Historic Peninsula Inn, has a new chef, Ray Vega. Vega previously worked as a sous chef for Marriott Hotels and has 10 years of experience under his belt. He says his specialty is southern food with a Mexican flare.

“I really want to give a nice twist to the menu and bring some good stuff into the community,” Vega said.

Veggie Fever

Tampa’s Black Radish Grocer, a place for vegans, opened a St. Petersburg as a counterpart to its meat-free location in Ybor City on Dec. 21. The tiny downtown spot at 246 Dr. MLK Jr. St. N. will serve vegan sandwiches, grocery items – and require masks at all times.

From the Black Radish Instagram account:

“Please prepare yourselves for magic. We have an insane amount of cheese and treats to delight you with. We could not be more excited. SEE YOU IN THE (physically distanced) PIT!!!”

Follow @blackradishgrocerstpete on Instagram for more Brussels sprout-friendly news.

Meet the Members

The Gulfport Merchants Chamber has four new board members this year.

Here’s the lineup:

Debbie Amis, Tiki Bar & Grille

Jamie Edwards, Beach House 5317

Sarah Laracuente, Sail Marketing

Jennifer Lee, Studio 49

See more chamber news at visitgulfportflorida.com.