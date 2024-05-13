Black Bean Plantain Burgers: Make Dalia Colón’s Recipe

Dalia Colón, a former writer for the Tampa Bay Times, is a multimedia journalist and podcaster. University Press of Florida released her new cookbook, The Florida Vegetarian Cookbook (2024), and it’s full of recipes celebrating Florida’s finest produce. As a chef specializing in vegetarian cuisine, I love fresh, veggie-forward recipes that are easy to adapt to my tastes. Now that summer is on our horizon, it’s the perfect time for burgers… veggie burgers, that is. Colón’s recipe uses toasted black beans and green plantains to make a slightly sweet and super savory burger that even carnivores will enjoy.

Easy to Make

I modified a few things when I recreated this black bean plantain burger recipe based on my preferences and professional experience. First, I swapped the anchovy-rich Worcestershire sauce for vegan coconut aminos but the taste still has fantastic umami. Next, I skipped the sodium-laced seasoned vegetable base (who needs extra salt, anyway?). Finally, I 86ed the breadcrumbs to make my burgers gluten-free. With easy prep and limited cooking, even a novice home cook can prepare these burgers in less than 30 minutes.

The great thing about homemade veggie burgers is how simple they are. With just a few ingredients, you can transform black beans, seasonings, and in this case, plantains, into a protein-packed meal fit for a seat at the family picnic table. Beans often act as a good base for the burgers but will need some kind of binding element so they don’t fall apart. I like to use brown rice in mine but quinoa is another delicious option. Add sautéed diced vegetables, season to your liking, and you’ve got the perfect meal for vegans, vegetarians, and those who eat gluten-free.

Want more of Colón’s recipes? Get your copy of The Florida Vegetarian Cookbook in Gulfport at Stella’s Sundries, at Tombolo Books in St. Pete, or order online from the University Press of Florida — happy cooking!

Dalia’s Black Bean Plantain Burger Recipe

Serves 4

1 unripe (green) plantain, peeled and cut into 1-inch-thick slices

1 (15 ounce) can black beans, rinsed and drained

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup chopped yellow onion

1 teaspoon each ground cumin and chili powder

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1/2 teaspoon seasoned vegetable base

1/2 cup breadcrumbs

Preheat oven to 300º F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Spread out the beans on the baking sheet and bake for 20 minutes. Remove beans from oven and increase the oven temperature to 425º F.

Toss plantains with half the olive oil and salt. Spread onto parchment paper and bake for about 15 minutes until golden brown. Heat the remaining olive oil in a small sauce pan over medium heat. Add the onions and cook until they are translucent, about 2 minutes. Set aside.

Transfer beans to a food processor and add the cooked onion, cumin, chili powder, Worcestershire, and seasoned vegetable base. Pulse until the ingredients are combined. Do not overmix. Transfer the bean mixture to a large bowl and mix in the breadcrumbs. Use your hands to shape into four burger patties. Cook the black bean plantain burgers as you wish and serve on buns with your favorite toppings.

(Recipe from Dalia Colón’s The Florida Vegetarian Cookbook, University Press of Florida, 2024)

