A few years ago, The James Museum of Western & Wildlife art approached The Women of Color Quilters Network.

“[The James] wanted to feature Black history in the West,” Museum Curator Emily Kapes told The Gabber. And quilts, given their role in African-American history and the western frontier, seemed like the perfect medium.

The Women of Color Quilters, led by Dr. Carolyn Mazloomi, is the largest group of African-American quilters in the U.S., but they’d never done a show highlighting the American West. Doing so would require research and creating a large body of original work. Lucky for us, the group accepted the challenge with enthusiasm: 40 artists, from all over the U.S., created at least one quilt for the Mazloomi-curated exhibition Black Pioneers: Legacy in the American West.

The 50 quilts displayed in The James’ special exhibitions gallery tell the story of Black history in the American West from the 1500s through the Civil Rights movement. Each one features a different Black pioneer, their life story researched and depicted in fabric by the quilt’s creator.

The story begins with Esteban de Dorantes. Esteban was the slave of Spanish explorer, Andres Dorantes. As his slave, Esteban accompanied Dorantes on the ill-fated Narvaez expedition, where they were two of only four survivors out of a 600-member crew. They started near St. Petersburg, but then wandered northern Mexico and the American Southwest for the next eight years before returning to Spain.

Black Pioneers tells Esteban’s story in two quilts. The first, by Ife Felix, depicts Esteban in the foreground of a majestic western landscape – home to cacti, eagles, and Native Americans. Trish Williams’ design places a map of Esteban’s journey in the background, behind an oversized Esteban leading the way west.

Our story continues with Selena Sullivan’s quilt depicting the role of York, William Clark’s Black slave, in the Lewis and Clark Expedition.

From here, we learn of African-American Mormon pioneers who traveled to Utah in the 1800s and joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

We see African Americans, liberated at the end of the Civil War, taming the wild horses of the Texas plains, setting up gold mines in California, establishing careers in real estate. They’re blazing trails by moving into positions that were unattainable for enslaved African Americans.

These images in fabric make me re-think what it means to be a pioneer. There are two definitions in the Oxford Language dictionary: “a person who is among the first to explore or settle a new country or area” and to “develop or be the first to use or apply a new method, area of knowledge, or activity.”

Black Pioneers touches on both definitions of pioneer, but it is the second definition that brings the most interesting interpretations of the word. For after the Civil War, there were a lot of firsts for African Americans.

The American West got its first Black cowboys, African-American LDS priests, teachers, school founders, hoteliers, business owners, lawmen, landowners, mail carriers, and voting rights activists. They are all represented in quilts Mazloomi selected for the exhibition.

Georgia Williams’ quilt Cathay Williams a.k.a. William Cathay: Female Buffalo Soldier, introduces visitors to the first African-American woman to join the US Army. Cathay joined the army disguised as a man in 1866. The army didn’t discover her biological gender for another two years, when she fell ill and landed in the hospital. Her bust resides in the center of the quilt along with her words, “…I wanted to make a living and not be dependent on relatives or friends.”

Not only does Black Pioneers celebrate African-American firsts in the American West, it also creates a couple of firsts.

“The role of African Americans in the movement toward westward expansion has been largely overlooked in American History,” Mazloomi writes in her curator’s statement. “There have not been any major art exhibitions on the role African Americans played in the settling of the West.”

Black Pioneers changes this. In other words, Black Pioneers is a trailblazing art exhibit about African-American trailblazers. The exhibition catalog feels like an abridged history book with beautiful art. If you’ve ever been afraid to try something new, take a moment to look at these quilts; let them show you how it’s done. Maybe they’ll inspire you to do a little trailblazing of your own.

Black Pioneers: Legacy in the American West Sept. 3-Jan. 8. The James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art, 150 Central Ave, St. Petersburg. $23. Mon., Wed.-Sun., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Tues., 10 a.m.-8 p.m. thejamesmuseum.org