Black Radish Grocer Serves Meatless Bites

For vegans, the opening of Black Radish Grocer’s second St. Petersburg location in December, 2021 was a huge win.

The original Black Radish in Ybor City rocks the same hipster, mural-outfitted vibe as its St. Pete sister. The St. Pete spot opened a year-and-a-half after the Tampa location and has a similar menu of plant-based Cuban sandwiches and burritos.

I’m not vegan, but I started my Sunday with a Steak and Egg Everything Bagel and a hash brown with Sriracha on the side. There are also about 20 options for coffee and tea – dairy-free, of course.

First of all, everything was hands-down delicious. I don’t know if a true New Yorker would agree, but I thought the mix of “Be Hive” Steak Filet, “Just Egg”, and “Follow Your Heart” Provolone Cheese was up to par with the real deal.

I mean, it definitely tasted vegan (you can’t beat the real steak-and-cheese taste) but it was good, wrapped in foil, and I hope, a healthier option.

However, beware of the sauce.

The vegan Impossible sauce tasted good, but it dripped off my sandwich in a disturbingly heavy mayo-like way. I’d recommend light sauce or the old reliable “sauce on the side” trick unless soggy bread is your thing.

Also, a plus for those who hate waiting – especially in the morning – Black Radish offers pickup and delivery. I ordered online and picked up my sandwich, but not before checking out the grocery side of the store.

Raw food and health product fanatics may know Brandon and Tampa’s Chuck’s Natural Fields Market. Black Radish is a similar type of indoor market, with rows of vegan soaps, condiments, and soups on wooden shelves.

You’ll pay vegan prices (high) but that’s to be expected. My sandwich cost about $10.

In all, I found Black Radish a convenient and tasty plant-based breakfast spot that even meat-eaters can frequent – and enjoy.

Black Radish Grocer, 246 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. St. N., St. Pete. Hours vary; check online. blackradishgrocer.com, 727-380-0822.