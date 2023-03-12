Adoptable Pets in St. Petersburg This Week

by The Gabber

Friends of Strays

This week, meet a special-needs pet: a blind cat in St. Pete. She’s at Friends of Strays, but Pet Pal Animal Shelter also has adoptable dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know – send a photo of you and your new pet.

Pet Pal Adoptable Puppies and Cats

a brown puppy
Meet Brenna.
Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Shy but sweet. At 9 weeks, Brenna’s a tiny, 6-pound pup with one wish: a happy home with treats aplenty, love, and soft beds.

A cat under a blanket
What could B.C. stand for?
Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Maybe it means Before Cuddles? Pet Pal Animal Shelter workers say they don’t know what B.C. stands for, but perhaps it means “Beautiful Cat.” This 1-year-old tabby loves to cuddle under blankets, and word on the street is that she also gives kitty hugs.

a black and white puppy
Sláinte
Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Luck o’ the Irish. Clancy’s 9 weeks old, weighs 5 1/2 pounds, and would love to spend St. Paddy’s Day with a new family.

a grey cat with a white nose
Cuddle of Newt…
Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Apolitical. Despite his name, Newt doesn’t care about politics (a refreshing change), but this 1-year-old kittie does care about love.

All pets spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and dewormed. All cats must leave in a cat carrier; all dogs must leave with a leash and escape-proof collar. Unless otherwise noted, cat adoptions are $40 and dogs are $200. Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd Ave. S., St. Pete. Tues.-Sat., 11-4:30 p.m. 727-328-7738petpalanimalshelter.com.

Friends of Strays Adoptable Animals

A tabby cat with a white chest and also a blind cat in st. pete who needs a home
This blind cat in St. Pete needs a loving home.
Friends of Strays

Stella!!!! This kitty loves pets, exploring, and playing with toys. Also, she’s blind. No one knows what caused this 5-year-old kitty to go blind, or if she was born that way, but it doesn’t slow her down. Stella needs a little time to adapt to her new environment, but if you adopt this blind kitty, you’ll get rewarded with a happy, social kitty cat.

Friends of Strays, 2911 47th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Mon.-Sun., 10 a.m.-6 p.m.  friendsofstrays.org.

Looking for more adoptable cats and dogs in Gulfport and St. Pete? The Gabber has pets, dogs, and other adoptables online and in print every week.

