Adoptable Pets in St. Petersburg This Week

This week, meet a special-needs pet: a blind cat in St. Pete. She’s at Friends of Strays, but Pet Pal Animal Shelter also has adoptable dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know – send a photo of you and your new pet.
Pet Pal Adoptable Puppies and Cats
Shy but sweet. At 9 weeks, Brenna’s a tiny, 6-pound pup with one wish: a happy home with treats aplenty, love, and soft beds.
Maybe it means Before Cuddles? Pet Pal Animal Shelter workers say they don’t know what B.C. stands for, but perhaps it means “Beautiful Cat.” This 1-year-old tabby loves to cuddle under blankets, and word on the street is that she also gives kitty hugs.
Luck o’ the Irish. Clancy’s 9 weeks old, weighs 5 1/2 pounds, and would love to spend St. Paddy’s Day with a new family.
Apolitical. Despite his name, Newt doesn’t care about politics (a refreshing change), but this 1-year-old kittie does care about love.
All pets spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and dewormed. All cats must leave in a cat carrier; all dogs must leave with a leash and escape-proof collar. Unless otherwise noted, cat adoptions are $40 and dogs are $200. Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd Ave. S., St. Pete. Tues.-Sat., 11-4:30 p.m. 727-328-7738; petpalanimalshelter.com.
Friends of Strays Adoptable Animals
Stella!!!! This kitty loves pets, exploring, and playing with toys. Also, she’s blind. No one knows what caused this 5-year-old kitty to go blind, or if she was born that way, but it doesn’t slow her down. Stella needs a little time to adapt to her new environment, but if you adopt this blind kitty, you’ll get rewarded with a happy, social kitty cat.
Looking for more adoptable cats and dogs in Gulfport and St. Pete? The Gabber has pets, dogs, and other adoptables online and in print every week.