Adoptable Pets in St. Petersburg This Week

This week, meet a special-needs pet: a blind cat in St. Pete. She’s at Friends of Strays, but Pet Pal Animal Shelter also has adoptable dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know – send a photo of you and your new pet. Pet Pal Adoptable Puppies and Cats Shy but sweet. At 9 weeks, Brenna’s a tiny, 6-pound pup with one wish: a happy home with treats aplenty, love, and soft beds.

Maybe it means Before Cuddles? Pet Pal Animal Shelter workers say they don’t know what B.C. stands for, but perhaps it means “Beautiful Cat.” This 1-year-old tabby loves to cuddle under blankets, and word on the street is that she also gives kitty hugs.

Luck o’ the Irish. Clancy’s 9 weeks old, weighs 5 1/2 pounds, and would love to spend St. Paddy’s Day with a new family.

Apolitical. Despite his name, Newt doesn’t care about politics (a refreshing change), but this 1-year-old kittie does care about love.