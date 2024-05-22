Blizzards Predicted for Skyway Marina District with Dairy Queen

Get ready to Grill & Chill, denizens of the Skyway Marina District.

In February, The Gabber Newspaper spoke with Skyway Marina District real estate broker Frank Bozikovich. Our first question was, “What’s going to happen to the raggedy lot in front of Sur Club Apartments?”

Well, Bozikovich still can’t tell us. He said he and Sur Club owner Don Phillips continue to wait for an offer that’ll be a good fit with Phillips’s luxury apartment complex.

But, Bozikovich gave us the deets on a development next door to Sur — the “national dessert quick-serve restaurant” that he referred to in the February story.

As many readers guessed, the restaurant is to be a branch of Dairy Queen. The location is somewhat unexpected. It’ll be in front of Aldi’s shopping plaza.

Dairy Queen in the Future

The former owner of the plaza sold the majority of the property to a Canadian investor several years ago. However, the owner held on to the .6-acre out-parcel that fronted it on 34th Street South. That owner, who died last year, sold the parcel to another Bozikovich client.

On May 17, the broker negotiated a 20-year land lease deal between the client and Dairy Queen for “a top-shelf dollar amount.” An opening date is many months away. It of course will be dependent on site plans, city permitting, and construction.

Bozikovich said this will be a drive-thru Dairy Queen with indoor and outdoor seating. Customers will be able to access it via one of the three existing entrances to the Aldi’s plaza parking lot. The building will not open up directly onto 34th.

Other Developments Along 34th

As for other developments in the Skyway Marina District, Bozikovich sees a change in attitude.

“The market is getting mature,” he said. “It’s no longer the Wild West, where I had a hard time bringing someone there and tumbleweeds were rolling down 34th Street.”

People are aware of what’s going on, development is ongoing, and real estate prices are rising accordingly. Investors from outside the area are taken aback.

“Back in the day, an acre was worth a million. Now it’s $2 million,” Bozikovich said.

Two huge properties will play a big role in determining the Skyway Marina District’s future. The 34-acre former Ceridian campus is a demolition site now. It will become an Atlis Cardinal’s apartment community called Sky Town with more than 2,000 units.

Across 34th Street from Sky Town, the 17.2-acre Allstate campus of St. Petersburg College is for sale. Who knows whether some version of the three R’s (residential/retail/restaurants) will surface or something else we don’t know about yet?

According to a February 2024 report in the St. Pete Catalyst, the college was set to make a decision about the sale “within six months.” Updates on the decisions will be available closer to this summer.

