Blue-Green Algae Alert in St. Petersburg, Tampa Bay

There’s still an alert for the blue green-algae bloom at Maximo Park, according to the Pinellas County Health Department. The toxic algae bloom was reported on June 30, and the beach was closed to prevent swimming and other water activities.

“We expect the warnings to be posted for the next few weeks,” said John K. Stanley, the Environmental Compliance Manager at the Environmental Compliance Division of Water Resources Dept. for City of St. Petersburg.

“The DEP sends monitors about every 30 days, and when they can’t detect any cyanobacteria in a surface water sample, they’ll remove the alert,” he said. Stanley explained the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) issued the health alert for the area of Maximo Park after cyanotoxins from blue-green algae were identified in the waters around Maximo Point, at Sunshine Skyway Lane, and Pinellas Point Dr. South, all near St. Pete.

“The Pinellas DOH is responsible for the signage and they’ll stay in place until the DEP monitors find no cyanotoxins,” said Stanley, adding: “They post alerts in an abundance of caution so folks know to avoid contact with the water.”

Why is Cyanobacteria So Dangerous?

Cyanobacteria may contain dangerous microcystins, neurotoxins affecting the nervous system, and often cause nausea and vomiting If humans or pets swallow or ingest algae-contaminated water. In severe cases, it can also cause acute liver failure. Residents are advised to avoid any contact with the water during the blue-green algal bloom, the DEP alerts caution. The blue-green algae is especially toxic to children and pets. In 2021, a dog named Bella died after being exposed to toxic blue-green algae water while boating with her family on the C-51 canal in West Palm Beach. Dogs will lick their fur, delivering a double dose of the toxic algae. And in recent years there has been an alarming rise in canine fatalities as summers get increasingly warmer, allowing these blooms to thrive.

Dubbed Harmful Algae Blooms (HABs) by scientists, they are very common near Lake Okeechobee, where they frequently proliferate during the summer months, especially as seasonal rains require the Army Corps to drain Lake O to prevent overflow. But with increased pollution from agriculture and increased development, they’ve become more common, occurring in our local lakes and rivers as well as coastal beaches.

“We also have warnings posted at Lake Pasadena, because there’s a walk around it where lots of people walk their dogs,” said Stanley. In mid-June, a surface water sample detected blue-green algae at Lake Disston, which Stanley said is more of a retention pond in northwest St. Pete.

If you see a large patch of green swirling slime in the water this summer, best to avoid contact. The DEP has a place on its website to report a suspected HAB, and they will check the location. You can find out more about HABs and how to report them at the Pinellas County Health Department website. The DEP Blue-Green Algae Taskforce issues weekly alerts about all confirmed HABs occurring statewide.