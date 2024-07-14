Blues and Boogie Ballads with Liz Pennock and Dr. Blues

Despite being short two fingers on each hand, local singer and pianist Liz Pennock is long on talent. She performs around town and on tour with guitarist, vocalist, and husband Paul “Dr. Blues” Shambarger. The two met in 1981 and married in 1983, combining the joy of love with marvelous musical collaborations.

The duo have played in the U.S. and Europe. But, they are a fan favorite at St. Pete Beach’s Blue Parrot most Thursdays from 6-9 p.m.

Who is Liz Pennock?

Pennock gravitated to music at an early age and discovered blues after high school. Since then, it’s been a lifelong love affair.

“I kind of taught myself to play piano when I was a kid. I love the blues and when I heard Boogie Woogie blues, I also loved that. It’s kind of like blues played really fast, you know, it’s just really good time music,” said Pennock. “It started in Texas and around the south and it’s kind of a mix of African music and heavily influenced by train music, with the sound going faster and faster like the wheels on the train, and it’s always played on the piano with a rhythmic left hand.”

Pennock and Dr. Blues

After visiting to perform and visit friends and family, Pennock moved from Ohio to the Tampa Bay area in 1996. She wanted to take advantage of working all year long.

“At the time, there was a really great blues scene here in the ‘80s and ‘90s, but it’s a little more challenging now with a lot less pianos and blues gigs,” Pennock said. “I met some musicians such as Roy Book Binder and through my cousin, Diamond Teeth Mary and we booked the first gig with her in 1988. We’d never met her, but she was just a really cool blues singer and knew Bessie Smith and a lot of people.”

In fact, the duo will perform Aug. 24 at the Diamond Teeth Mary Festival in Huntington, WV.

Arts All Around!

The Gabber Newspaper covers live theater and art across South Pinellas and, when we find something worth the drive, in the Tampa Bay and Sarasota areas.

Mastering Melodies

Pennock’s songwriting ranges from the romantic “My Best Fan” to the rollicking “He Plays the Boogie”. The Ohio natives have appeared with artists including Diamond Teeth Mary, Pinetop Perkins, Marcia Ball, and Leon Russell. Pennock and Dr. Blues were inducted into the Boogie Woogie Blues Hall of Fame in 2008.

The duo have produced seven albums. After eight years, Pennock said they are going back to the studio this September to record a new album.

“We’re thinking a holiday album, but we’ll see what tickles our fancy when we get to the studio,” Pennock said.

Their albums showcase both original songs and blues classics: “Bluesy Atmosphere”, “Blue Illusion”, “Six Fingers Boogie” (with guest appearances by singer Gaye Adegbalola and harmonica great Rock Bottom), “Live From St. Pete”, “Boogie Woogie Staircase” (with Mike Delaney playing sax) and “Quirky Boogie”.

Boogie Woogie Blues

On July 13, Pennock performed in the 14th Boogie Woogie Blues Piano Stomp at downtown St. Pete’s Palladium.

She hosts and helps select the pianists who perform annually. The rollicking show featured four great pianists rocking on two grand pianos. Performers alongside Pennock and Shambarger include jazz artist Craig Brenner, pianist Barry Cuda, and blues pianist Henri Herbert.

We’re the calm during the storm. No hype, only help!

Bookmark The Gabber Newspaper‘s storm coverage page for quick access to relevant tropical storm updates. No hype, no guessing, just updates on shelters, sandbags, and closures. And sign up for text alerts to get real-time guidance and prep advice when there’s a named storm heading our way. Also, check out our downtown Gulfport and beach web cams.