BMW Hits Ambulance Carrying Critically Ill Patient

A blue BMW collided with a Sunstar ambulance transporting a critically ill patient at the intersection of 49th Street and 118th Avenue July 29 in Pinellas Park.

According to the Pinellas Park Police Department, the accident happened at approximately 4:45 p.m., when the vehicles collided in the intersection. The Sunstar ambulance “flipped onto its side,” according to PPPD.

There were three Sunstar workers, a St. Petersburg Fire paramedic, and the patient in the overturned vehicle.

They were transported to Bayfront Medical Center in stable condition. The patient remains in critical condition, according to police.

The two occupants of the BMW declined to be transported to the hospital and the accident is under investigation, police said in a release about the accident.