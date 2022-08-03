BMW Hits Ambulance Carrying Critically Ill Patient

by

a police car
Pinellas Park police responded to an accident involving an ambulance on Friday.
Pinellas Park Police Department, via Facebook

A blue BMW collided with a Sunstar ambulance transporting a critically ill patient at the intersection of 49th Street and 118th Avenue July 29 in Pinellas Park.

According to the Pinellas Park Police Department, the accident happened at approximately 4:45 p.m., when the vehicles collided in the intersection. The Sunstar ambulance “flipped onto its side,” according to PPPD.

There were three Sunstar workers, a St. Petersburg Fire paramedic, and the patient in the overturned vehicle.

They were transported to Bayfront Medical Center in stable condition. The patient remains in critical condition, according to police.

The two occupants of the BMW declined to be transported to the hospital and the accident is under investigation, police said in a release about the accident.

by Mike Sunnucks

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!
The Gabber Newspaper