BMW stolen from Tampa found in Gulfport

A BMW reported stolen in Tampa ended up in Gulfport with a St. Petersburg man arrested by police on a grand theft motor vehicle charge.

Jaime Leigh Patton, 35, was arrested just after midnight on Nov. 21 by Gulfport Police. According to police, Patton, who has no fixed address, was found in possession of keys to a 2006 silver BMW sedan. Gulfport Police Seargent. Thomas Woodman said the car was originally reported stolen in Tampa. The BMW ended up parked at 700 58th St. S.

According to police, Patton said he had been granted access to the vehicle earlier in the month.

“He was found at 700 58th St. S. walking across the road looking for a set of keys. He advised the BMW belonging to the (victim) was his friend’s and he was allowed access to it,” according to a criminal complaint filed by Gulfport Police.

Officers on the scene confirmed the BMW had been reported stolen and the car’s keys were found in Patton’s front left pocket, according to GPD.

The car’s owner came to Gulfport to pick up the vehicle and told officers Patton was not given permission to use the vehicle.

Patton faces a felony grand theft charge.

Police are still determining how the car ended up in Gulfport. Woodman said it is not uncommon for cars stolen in Florida to end up in more distant locations.

