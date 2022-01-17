Boater Rescued Four Miles East of Pinellas Point

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a 65-year-old boater from his kayak Sunday; the boater had abandoned his distressed catamaran four miles east of Pinellas Point.

The U.S. Coast Guard reported rescuing Daniel Roe after receiving a distress signal at approximately 10:15 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 16.

Roe abandoned his 40-foot boat in Tampa Bay “after experiencing disorientation and confusion from being exposed to propane gas due to a gas leak on his vessel,” according to a release from the Coast Guard’s St. Petersburg Station.

“Utilizing a personal locator beacon was critical to find this boater in distress,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Evan Means, Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg command center watchstander. “I cannot overstate the importance of education and awareness of safe boating practices and the amount of planning that needs to occur before people venture out on the water, which can be unforgiving.”

Roe was transported to a local hospital after being rescued.