Boaters Wanted for St. Pete Beach Holiday Boat Parade

St. Pete Beach wants local boaters to “deck the hulls” this December.

The City of St. Pete Beach Resident Services and the Bay to Bay Foundation will host the St. Pete Beach Holiday Boat Parade on Friday, Dec. 18, according to a city press release. The parade starts at 6 p.m.

Organizers invite boat owners and captains from across the area to sign up. Boats of any size can join. In the release, the city says boats can be “covered in lights or simply filled with holiday spirit.”

Boaters can register at baytobaydonates.org.

The city plans to release its official parade map in the coming weeks. According to the press release, the map will show about when boats will pass different viewing spots, so residents can plan parties at home, on the dock, or around the neighborhood as the boats go by.

Captains Meeting

Captains should attend a meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 15, at 6 p.m. at the St. Pete Beach Community Center. The city says organizers will go over safety, the route, and other updates there.

Watch From Shore

People without a boat can watch the parade from Horan Park, 7701 Boca Ciega Dr., during the Rockin’ Rudolph Viewing Party from 6 to 9 p.m. The Horny Toads will play, and guests can buy beer, wine, and food, according to the press release. Families can bring chairs and settle in to watch the lit-up boats pass.

Captains Party

The city will honor everyone who took part in the parade at a Captains Party on Monday, Dec. 21. Organizers will share the location later, according to the press release.

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