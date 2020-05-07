Bob Newcomb, Devoted Gulfport Resident, Dies

Notable Gulfport resident Robert “Bob” Newcomb passed away on May 4, 2020. He was 84.

Bob Newcomb was a force to be reckoned with in Gulfport. He hailed from Massachusetts, but you wouldn’t know it from the way Bob loved Gulfport. Bob and his wife Beverly, “Bev,” moved to Gulfport 14 years ago and were an integral part of the community ever since.

Originally from Auburn, Massachusetts, Bob worked in real estate and development. In his free time, he served as an economic development manager for a regional chamber of commerce in Auburn and served on the Auburn Planning Board and was elected as Town Moderator.

Bob became even more involved in community service once he moved to Gulfport. He volunteered as a Treasurer for Boca Ciega Yacht Club, was a founder of Gulfport Neighbors non-profit community organization, Executive Director of Gulfport Chamber of Commerce and became the Director of the Gulfport Senior Center Foundation.

As a devoted member of the community, you could be sure to find Bob and Bev at just about every event. Bob never ceased to welcome new residents and businesses with a smile and open arms.

“Bob Newcomb was a staple in our community, not with just the local residents but the small businesses as well. He was one of the first to welcome any new business into Gulfport, always offering his assistance and support in whatever he could do to make them successful,” said Gulfport Merchants Chamber President Barbara Banno. Bob “served as Executive Director of the Gulfport Chamber for several years and helped us take the chamber to new heights. Our love goes out to his wife Beverly and his family. Bob Newcomb will always hold a special place in our heart.”

In honor of Bob’s dedication to the community, Gulfport City Council nominated him for the “Spirit of Gulfport” award. This award is periodically given to citizens who have an exemplary commitment to public service.

Along with his commitment to his city, Bob was well known for the love he had for his family.

“The thing I will remember most about Bob is his love of family and his special love for Bev,” wrote friend and Gulfport resident Margarete Tober in a Facebook tribute posted on Wednesday, May 6, after news of Bob’s death circulated in the community. “They would pick at each other like any couple does, but their love and devotion was clearly evident. For years, Bob fixed breakfast every day for Bev and, when she was still alive, Bev’s mother too, who lived across the street. Bev told me how much her mother enjoyed Bob’s breakfasts. When I heard this, I was a little stunned and joked with Bob about it and Bob had a quick quip like ‘See, you never know what all talents someone might have.””

Bob is survived by his wife, Beverly, of Gulfport; daughter Meg (Michael) Parulis of Niantic, CT; daughter Susan (William) Bois of Auburn, MA; daughter Laura (Matthew) Briggs of Gulfport, FL; son Andrew (Christine) Newcomb of Amherst, MA; ten grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make donations in Bob’s name to The Gulfport Senior Center Foundation, gulfportseniorfoundation.org.