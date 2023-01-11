Boca Ciega Drive Plans at St. Pete Beach Open House

The front entrance of St. Pete Beach City Hall
Explore the city plans for the Boca Ciega Dr. Project at St. Pete Beach's open house.
What’s in store for Boca Ciega Drive? St. Pete Beach’s Public Works will hold an open house about the city’s Boca Ciega Drive project on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 5 p.m.

The open house will have five display tables presenting project plans. The tables are available for residents or anyone interested in the details of the plan for Boca Ciega Drive.

Elected officials and commissioners will attend to assist with any other questions from St. Pete Beach residents.

St. Pete Beach City Hall, 155 Corey Ave., St. Pete Beach.

