Boca Ciega High School Alumna Gives Back 

Boca Ciega High School 2017 valedictorian Angelika Morris donated much-needed supplies to her alma mater on Tuesday, August 11, just in time for back to school.

“After hearing about all the uncertainties teachers face with the upcoming school year on Facebook, I started a ‘back to school’ Instagram challenge calling for BCHS alum to support Boca Ciega by donating items such as cleaning supplies, masks, school supplies, etc. Luckily, it took off and I have a stockpile of supplies that I would like to donate to the school,” wrote Morris in an email to BCHS Principal Michael Vigue.

“You continue to impress us as a leader in our community,” responded Vigue.

Morris ended up collecting $600 and donating over 1000 masks, 400 wipes, 234 pencils, 120 pens, 118 gloves, 72 hand sanitizers, 42 bottles of cleaning liquid, 35 spray bottles, 25 boxes of tissue and five boxes of granola.

“The faculty is so very grateful to be able to start the school year knowing we have all of these donated resources to keep our classrooms, our students and ourselves safe,” said BCHS teacher and City of Gulfport Councilmember Christine Brown.

Morris is no stranger to altruism. She’s been known to volunteer and give her time to several causes throughout her high school years and has continued her good deeds while attending Princeton University.

In 2017, Morris founded Angel’s Bags and distributed almost 400 sandwiches to those in need in St. Petersburg.

“Angelika’s thoughtfulness paints a beautiful picture of her as a person,” said Brown. “I know her former teachers are fortunate to have had her in class.”

Morris is due to graduate Princeton next year with a degree in medical anthropology.