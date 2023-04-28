The boys lacrosse team at Boca Ciega High School, in its third season this spring, reached a milestone.

The Pirates won their first-ever postseason game, defeating St. Pete Catholic 6-5 in the Class 1A/District 11 quarterfinals. It was especially satisfying for them as they had lost twice to that opponent during the regular season.

“It was a nice win to cap off the end of the year,” said BCHS head coach Brett Evans. “Getting our first postseason was quite the milestone.”

Evans took the reins of the program at the beginning of the 2022 season. Neither he nor assistant coach Rick Gilbert is on the faculty or staff at the school; both volunteer as coaches. Bob Medici, a teacher at BCHS, started the program and coached the first season.

Evans and Gilbert both hail from upstate New York and played lacrosse at the college level. Evans has coached for years and began working with youth teams in St. Petersburg a few years ago after moving to Florida.

Lacrosse is gaining popularity in the southeastern United States, although a number of high schools still do not have their own teams. Seven public schools in Pinellas County took the field this year, according to Evans, as well as quite a few private schools. The Pirates traveled to Hillsborough County for one game and to Manatee County for another.

After their historic win in the district playoffs, the team lost to Cardinal Mooney to end their season.

“They are a perennial powerhouse, ranked tenth in the state,” said Evans. “They beat us up pretty good but it was a good experience for our team to play a quality opponent like them.”

The Pirates finished their season with a 4-8 record. That may not sound impressive, but it is an improvement from last year’s three-win total. They did not win a single game in their inaugural 2021 season.

Only two players on this year’s squad had lacrosse experience before coming out for the high school team. The rest of the group started from scratch, including the goalie and a host of other positions.

“Everyone up and down the line, it was their first time out,” said Evans. “We had a good mix of kids who play other sports at school, from football players to basketball players to wrestlers. Every kid except for one plays another sport. It’s definitely helpful in terms of teaching them lacrosse because it’s a blend of several other sports put together.”

It also works in reverse to an extent, as lacrosse helps athletes stay in shape for their other sports due to the large amount of running in a game.

This year’s roster of 22 players included six seniors. Evans is encouraged by the group that will return next year.

“We have a very good nucleus,” he said. “There are now a few kids with varsity lacrosse experience under their belts. We are looking forward to building on what we have built the past two years.”