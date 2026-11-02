Boca Ciega High School Lockdown: Gulfport Police Seek Person Who Fled

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Boca Ciega High School went into lockdown Monday morning, Nov. 2, after a caller reported three masked people with knives on campus. The Gulfport Police Department received the call at about 10:17 a.m.

Police broke a window to enter an area that is generally off-limits to students but could serve as a hiding spot. Some nearby residents reported hearing a gunshot, but Gulfport Police Captain Thomas Woodman said no firearms were involved.

“If somebody heard anything, it could be related to the breaking of the window; that’s possible,” Woodman said. “But there were no reports or gunshots heard by any kind of law enforcement.”

Woodman added that officers found no shells or other evidence of a firearm at the school.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Pinellas County Schools Police, the Indian Shores Police Department and several fire department personnel also responded to the scene.

Officers searched the area for the individuals during the lockdown but found no threats. Police reported no injuries.

The school lifted the lockdown at 12:22 p.m. and sent parents a message about the incident.

According to police, surveillance cameras at the school showed a person matching the description fleeing campus. The Gulfport Police Department is working to identify that person.

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