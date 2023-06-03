(Boca Ciega High School principal Jennifer Gil sent the following email to The Gabber Newspaper and many others throughout the community. It has been edited for clarity.)

Our journey through the 2022-2023 school year has come to an end. The path this year was not without its challenges, as BCHS students experienced the loss of two young Pirates by suicide, changes in administration, staff, and changes to state assessments. However, despite these challenges, BCHS Pirates remained resilient. We not only stayed afloat, but we excelled in many areas.

Highlights from the 2022-2023 school year

Science teacher Dana Ingebretsen was named a Top 10 finalist for Pinellas Teacher of the Year.

Algebra 1 tutor Lucas Corson earned the BCHS Emerging Teacher of the Year award.

Fundamental clerk Gary Biron was named a Pinellas County Support Staff Finalist.

Girlfriend’s Club Sponsor Jessica Koontz earned the Pinellas County Schools Group Mentor Teacher of the Year award.

We had two Pinellas County Coaches of the year, Rachel Jolley (soccer) and Tobey Alvarez (wrestling).

Robert Medici earned Grade & Grit recognition from Pinellas County Schools.

Advanced Drama and Musical Theater students prepared 23 pieces to compete at the District IV Thespian Festival and took home 20 medals of Superior and Excellent.

String Quartet members Angelina, Amari Grayson, Larimar Vasquez, and Pricilla Thomas made school history together by earning the highest rating at the State Orchestra and Solo Ensemble.

Senior Anthony Lee earned acceptance to Yale University on a full-ride scholarship.

AVID seniors earned more than $4.3 million dollars in scholarships this year.

Students at the Senior Awards Ceremony earned more than $100,000 in scholarships.

BCHS Pirates took home all or almost all the awards and scholarships at the Dr. Martin Luther King Leadership Awards ceremony and the Vyrle Davis Academic Achievement Awards.

CWMP seniors hold a 100% pass rate on the CNA certification exams and more than a 90% pass rate on the EKG certification test, and graduated 13 EMTs.

Senior Isabel Mendez won two silver keys for the Scholastic Writing Awards.

Our academic team placed third in the Superintendent’s Academic Challenge district competition, beating out all other schools except Largo High and St. Petersburg High.

In the classroom and on the field

In the area of athletics, there were two district and regional runner-up finishes in girls’ track and girls’ soccer; two district championship titles in swimming and girls’ wrestling; and two PCAC championships in girls’ wrestling and girls’ lacrosse.

Senior Jackson Payne competed at state in golf, the first ever in school history.

Sophomore Kinea Moore placed first in the state in girls’ wrestling.

Sophomore Malayna Mallory broke the school shot put record several times this year. She competed at the state level for shot put and triple jump, finishing in fourth place in shot put.

There is so much more that I could highlight about the 2022-2023 school year. We are so proud of our Pirates and all that they continue to accomplish at THE Boca Ciega High School.

You may ask, how can you support us? Here are three simple ways:

Share the good news in this email with your family, friends and community. Follow us on social media (Facebook and Instagram ). Attend BCHS events and athletic contests when you hear about them.

Thank you for your time, be kind, and pass along that Pirate Pride!