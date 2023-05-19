Boca Ciega Student Investigated Over Social Media Post

On Apr. 27, a Boca Ciega High School student investigated over a social media post. After receiving calls about a social media account, the Gulfport Police Department interviewed the student. However, the department did not arrest the male student.

“Some of the posts and photos raised concern that the student might commit some kind of violent act,” the Gulfport Police Department said in a statement. “Officers identified the student and made contact with him. Specialists conducted a threat assessment, including searching his room and belongings, and determined that there was no credible threat.”

The Gulfport Police Department did not find any weapons with the student or at his residence according to GPD Sergeant Thomas Woodman. Police did not release additional information.

Just days before the investigation, Pinellas Park Police arrested a 15-year-old boy May 6 for making alleged social media threats against Pinellas Park High School.

That student told police a social media video showing a gun (which turned out to be fake) was joke. He faces a charge of making an electronic threat of a mass shooting. His name has not been disclosed.

