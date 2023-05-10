Boca Ciega Student Scholarships Top $4 Million

Officials presented 36 students with $4,347,518 in Boca Ciega student scholarships during the annual AVID Signing Day and Senior Celebration. The school honored a total of 77 seniors at the presentation. Mykenzi Davis-Cowart topped the list with $739,175 in total scholarships. Mykenzi will attend North Carolina Central University.

“It’s just amazing! I’m so proud of our students and the hard work they put into their academics so that they can earn these scholarships. Over $4 million, wow!” said BCHS Principal Jennifer Gil. “It’s also a wonderful feeling to know that BCHS staff are working hard to support students, so that they have the best chance at success when they leave here.”

Boca Ciega is one of two AVID National Demonstration high schools in Pinellas County. AVID states its mission as “to close the opportunity gap by preparing all students for college and career readiness and success in a global society.”

Officials called AVID “a college readiness system that takes students with the potential and determination to go to college and supports their academic success in the rigorous courses required for admission into those four-year universities.”

For more information about AVID, visit pcsb.org/avidapp.

Three Students Earn Sunshine Opportunity Scholarships

In other scholarship news, district officials announced April 25 the selection of three local students for 2023 Sunshine Opportunity Scholarships.

Amari Grayson and Britney Meza from Boca Ciega High School won scholarships, as did Yvette Vork from Hollins High School.

The Sunshine Opportunity Scholarships are worth up to $25,000 for four years of in-state undergraduate study. Students can use that money at public universities in Florida, South Carolina, and North Carolina. Organizers award up to 10 scholarships annually.

The scholarships help high-achieving students with financial need. Applicants must have a GPA of 3.0 or higher, must have overcome significant obstacles in life, and must attend public or private high schools in specific geographic areas of Florida, South Carolina, and North Carolina. That includes Pinellas, Hillsborough, and Pasco counties in the Tampa Bay area.

To maintain the scholarship, undergraduates must enroll in college full-time and remain in good academic standing.

Information about applications for the 2024 Opportunity Scholarships will be available in December, with a March 2024 application deadline.

For more information, visit sunshineopportunityscholarships.com.

