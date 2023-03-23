Gulfport City Council wasn’t ready to vote on the proposed Boca Ciega Yacht Club lease after all.

Mayor Sam Henderson certainly was. He made that clear multiple times during the Mar. 21 council meeting before calling a vote to table the matter. Henderson was the lone dissenter on that 4-1 vote.

A Change in Course

City Manager Jim O’Reilly had barely completed his initial comments, as is customary for any ordinance before the council, when Councilman Paul Ray (Ward III) jumped in.

Literally. He said, “I’d like to jump in at this moment.”

Ray recommended council table the matter. He said he did not think it wise to proceed with a brand-new councilmember on board – City Clerk Lesley DeMuth swore in Ian O’Hara, Ward IV, less than 10 minutes earlier – who had not had a chance for a thorough review. Ray also said he felt council had received some confusing directions concerning the proposed contract and its negotiations.

“I think if we’re not careful and don’t dot all our Is and cross all our Ts, it could end up coming back on us,” said Ray. “Some people are thinking this is a vendetta from certain people on the council. That’s not true. People were told not to address the council at all, and that was misunderstood as well.”

Council had canceled its April 4 meeting, as Ray and Councilmember April Thanos (Ward I) would attend a state legislative event in Tallahassee that day. O’Reilly told the council City Attorney Andrew Salzman had a scheduling conflict for the April 18 meeting. This pushes the Boca Ciega Yacht Club lease discussion to the May 2 council meeting.

When Henderson asked, Salzman confirmed that proper procedure for a motion to table: That motion takes precedence. Council should vote on whether or not to table the agenda item before moving to the next agenda item.

Ray proceeded with a number of remarks.

Council Discussion: Vendetta Against Boca Ciega Yacht Club?

Some people are thinking this is a vendetta from certain people on the council.”

As for the counterproposal made by the BCYC, Ray specified several points on which the council would not budge. The first included enforcement of the city’s Human Rights Ordinance (HRO).

“I stand firmly behind that anybody who is going to use city property has to follow the HRO to the letter,” he said. “I think it’s clearly defined in the ordinance and there’s no dancing around it.”

Ray also listed a few other items.

“The rebuild of the building; that was unacceptable. The T-docks with exclusive use were unacceptable. The dry storage, the rent change, and the nonexclusive boat ramp are the things that we simply aren’t willing to move on,” he said. “I think they need to come back in good faith with a lease that we can all agree on, and then we will vote up or down on it.”

Council Discussion: Irregularities With the Proposed Lease?

Thanos then wanted to speak, to which Henderson replied, “All right, well, we are going to disregard the city attorney’s advice that we just vote on the tabling, but go right ahead.”

Thanos said a few things in the contract needed to be “cleaned up.” She cited the provisions for either party to exit the lease as the first example of this.

“Making a three-year lease but having a 90-day option where you can cancel it with no notice? That’s not a lease,” she said. “That’s ridiculous. You can’t have that kind of provision in a lease and have it really be a lease. It’s one thing if you give 90 days notice for cause. That’s something else. But for no reason doesn’t make it a really good, valid lease. I’ve written a lot of leases on my properties, and no one would ever do that.The same thing with one day’s notice. How are you going to expect a yacht club to move out with one day notice? That’s just not practical.”

Despite the council rejecting the appropriate procedure, Salzman said he found hearing these comments helpful as he could make the necessary changes.

Henderson remained unmoved.

“Well, I’m still where I was,” he said. “The lease that we offered was a good lease. Things have changed since the last meeting with regard to that, and that’s fine. So let’s call the vote.”

The Vote

We’ve done it all wrong so far, so let’s just keep going,” Henderson replied.

As DeMuth called for each councilmember’s vote, Christine Brown (Ward II) asked to say something as well.

“Well, everyone else got to,” said Henderson. “Go right ahead.”

Brown turned to Salzman and asked, “Can I have a minute?”

“We’re not really supposed to,” said Ray, who had just finished making his statement.

“We’ve done it all wrong so far, so let’s just keep going,” Henderson replied.

Brown asked Ray to repeat his explanation for his position.

“We have never, during an election or right after, taken a brand-new councilmember and thrown him in the deep end of the pool,” said Ray. “I think that is very fair, that we should give the brand-new councilmember a chance to get up to speed and understand the whole issue. Read all the back emails, speak with the attorneys, etc.”

O’Hara made no public comment during this entire discussion; no one asked him whether he was up to speed on the issue. Both Gulfport’s lease proposal and BCYC’s counterproposal have both been in the public record for a couple of weeks.

Council Discussion: Different Recollections

“Even I was kind of surprised that we’re coming up on a final vote on it,” Ray continued. “I don’t understand it at all because if we vote yes or no, it doesn’t matter. It’s all over.”

Henderson challenged that comment.

“At the last meeting we agreed we were going to vote on it tonight, so that was established,” he said. “It’s fine that we’re changing it, but there was no confusion about that.”

Ray reiterated that tabling the matter would be a good idea and not harmful to either party. Thanos also repeated her contention that the City needed to adjust some parts of the Boca Ciega Yacht Club lease.

Ray’s motion to table also prohibited any public comment at the meeting. The room was nearly full, with many in the audience there as BCYC members or other parties interested in the issue.

“I just feel bad. All the folks came and they won’t be able to talk,” said Brown. “I won’t be able to hear what they have to say, which I was looking forward to.”

“We could still have public comment on this, can’t we?” asked Thanos.

“No,” said Henderson. Not if we’re tabling it. We’ve already gone way beyond what we’re supposed to do.”

What’s Next for the Boca Ciega Yacht Club Lease

Salzman said he had spoken to a few councilmembers who, like Thanos, said they “want some things to be tweaked. We will do that and bring it back to Council.”

He added that another meeting with BCYC representatives would also be part of the process leading up to the May meeting.

“Our whole intent was, so you know, to bring something back that everyone can live with. So we will have more discussions,” he said.

“You did what you were supposed to do correctly, based on the last meeting,” said Henderson.

O’Reilly, asking for final clarification, inquired about the council would consider the revised ordinance for discussion or a vote only.

“I was willing to vote on what we had tonight. We’ll have to see what comes back this time around,” said Henderson.

“I just want to understand,” said O’Reilly. “This will not come back for discussion.”

Henderson smiled.

“Oh,” he said, “I have a feeling we’ll discuss it.”