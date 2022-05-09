Boca Ciega’s First Black Male Salutatorian

Jeremiah Daniels IV has a mind made for numbers, and it’s gotten him a history-making title as the first Black male Salutatorian at Boca Ciega High School.

Born and raised in St. Petersburg, Daniels credits his mom and teachers for his success.

“I would say the way my parents raised me and the teachers that supported me made this possible,” Daniels told The Gabber.

Daniels says he was shooting for valedictorian, but his GPA is at 4.63, .02 points shy of Julia Pierce, Boca Ciega’s valedictorian.

Regardless, Daniels says he feels blessed to make history, notably Black history, in St. Petersburg. He plans to attend Florida State University and pursue a degree in computer science.

Daniel’s mom Brittney is proud but not surprised about her son’s career goals.

“It comes natural to him; he’s our tech guy at home. He’s the holder of all the pass codes,” Brittney said with a laugh. “It’s like his brain processes differently. We’re so proud of him, and this is just the beginning of greater things.”

Daniels, like other high schoolers of the past two years, attended school partially virtually during the pandemic.

“I did virtual school the first quarter of last year. It was pretty rough, but the hardest part was the lack of social interaction,” Daniels said. “I’ve grown into a social person.”

Luckily for him, the more difficult online work wasn’t debilitating for a tech-orientated young person.

“I like the simplicity of math; I don’t have to read into it. Working with numbers, you don’t have to make inferences, you just have to understand how the numbers work,” Daniels said. “Computer science is a booming industry and working with technology suits me.”

Daniels is president of the National Honor Society at Boca Ciega, served as sophomore class president, played baseball for his school, tutored another student for free, and works part time at Panera.

Brittney says the family has been adjusting to the thought of him moving four hours away to Tallahassee.

“We’ve talked about it; he’s trying to prepare us by working,” she said. “He’s teaching his younger brother to take over some of the stuff he does around the house, but I’m going to miss him so much.”

What will you miss the most about high school?

Probably friends. We’ll most likely all go our separate ways, most people do.

What will you miss the least?

Waking up at 6 a.m. I’m a morning person but not an early morning person.

What are you most looking forward to about going away to college?

The freedom, and beginning to grow into an adult.