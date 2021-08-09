Bodies Under Tropicana Field? What’s Next for St. Petersburg

After years of whispered and not-so-whispered rumors of gravestones but not bodies moved from under Tropicana Field, ground-penetrating radar (GPR) revealed at least three possible gravesites under the stadium’s parking lots.

The Trop not only sits on three former burial grounds, but is the current site of a multi-million dollar redevelopment project. As part of that project, the Riverview-based engineering firm, Cardno, discovered the suspected gravesites and bodies in Tropicana Field parking lots during a recent GPR survey.

“There were too many open questions about this possibility and with the development proposals and development planning of the site, the city decided to consult Cardno,” said the city’s Communications Director, Ben Kirby.

Cardno found the three potential graves, along with other detected “areas of interest”, under Parking Lot 1 and Parking Lot 2.

The cement real estate sits at the southern boundary of 5th Ave. S. and I-275.

“While the number of potential graves discovered is small, it is not insignificant. Every person has value and no one should be forgotten,” St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman said in Friday’s press release. “This process is of the utmost importance and we will continue to do right by these souls and all who loved them as we move forward. ”

According to the city’s statement, Cardno will provide a proposal and cost for the next steps, which will include a plan to further investigate the area.

In History

Originally platted in July in 1907, Oaklawn Cemetery was founded as a 10-acre burial ground serving predominantly whites.

Oaklawn is historically connected to adjacent burial grounds: Evergreen Cemetery, established as a Black cemetery, and Moffett Cemetery, which served all races.

In 1926, the City of St. Petersburg condemned all three cemeteries. Supposedly, workers moved the graves of the Black people buried there to Gulfport’s Lincoln Cemetery. However, for decades, historians and locals speculated that perhaps not all the souls in the cemeteries made the journey across town to Gulfport.

I-175 covers both Evergreen and Moffett, prompting the city to investigate Oaklawn as a priority site. The parking lots west of 16th St. S. replaced Oaklawn.

Cardo focused its preliminary GPR on the former site of Oaklawn, as they could most easily access the area. The other areas were under the interstate, roadway or sidewalk.

“Nearby roads, perimeter sidewalks, and the drainage area on the east side of what was once Oaklawn Cemetery were excluded from this phase of geophysical work,” Cardno’s report reads. “Survey areas within the property were further constrained by the presence of a COVID testing site on the western-most portion of what was once the Oaklawn Cemetery property.”

Cardno has yet to check the ground under the actual Tropicana Field stadium with GPR.

“As the mayor stated, it’s important to honor the lives that are buried and identify the families to effectively honor them,” Kirby reiterated. “The other ‘areas of concern’ may be graves, they may not.”

Moving Forward

Historians and locals alike have insisted on the possibility of remaining graves in the area for years, and the possibility of these rumors being investigated has brought out strong opinions.

​​“Unfortunately the mishandling of African American cemeteries has been a failure on a national scale. While this is not unique to us, it’s unfortunate and unacceptable that we continue to find important parts of our past that have been paved over,” said Ken Welch, a former Pinellas County Commissioner who represented South Pinellas and advocated for the restoration and preservation of the Lincoln Cemetery. Welch attempted to help Mount Zion A.M.E. church get possession of the cemetery and restore the graves, although the former owner of the cemetery ultimately decided to deed the cemetery to a private individual instead.

“We should continue the gravesite analysis, and take every necessary step to make sure that the gravesites and any remains are handled with the proper respect and care,” he told the Gabber.

What’s next?

The Gabber asked Kriseman’s administration how this discovery changed the plans for redeveloping the Trop.

“First, this process is of the utmost importance, and, as Mayor Kriseman said, we will continue to do right by these souls and all who loved them moving forward,” Kirby said. “Cardno will be providing the City of St. Petersburg a proposal soon which will include next steps to further investigate these findings. The City will be working closely with the community, descendants, stakeholders, and others to ensure we properly care for those buried at Tropicana Field.”

