Body Found in St. Petersburg Brushfire 

The St. Petersburg Fire Department responded to a grass fire burning near a rest area just before the Skyway Bridge on Wednesday, June 9.

Once firefighters put out the flames, they discovered a body and notified the St. Petersburg Police Department, who was assisting with the fire, around 8 p.m.

“We are treating it as a suspicious fire,” said Yolanda Fernandez, a public information officer with the St. Petersburg Police Department.

No details about the identity of the deceased have been released.

“When there is a fire like that, it’s a more involved crime scene,” Fernandez said on Thursday morning. “Detectives are still combing the site.”

This investigation is ongoing.

