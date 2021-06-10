Body Found in St. Petersburg Brushfire 

by

The St. Petersburg Fire Department responded to a grass fire burning near a rest area just before the Skyway Bridge on Wednesday, June 9. 

Once firefighters put out the flames, they discovered a body and notified the St. Petersburg Police Department, who was assisting with the fire, around 8 p.m. 

“We are treating it as a suspicious fire,” said Yolanda Fernandez, a public information officer with the St. Petersburg Police Department. 

No details about the identity of the deceased have been released. 

“When there is a fire like that, it’s a more involved crime scene,” Fernandez said on Thursday morning. “Detectives are still combing the site.”  

This investigation is ongoing. 

 

 

by Abby Baker

