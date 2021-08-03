Body Found Near Mariner’s Cove in Gulfport 

Gulfport Police Department recovered the body of 31-year-old man on Monday, August 2 on the shore of Mariner’s Cove Marina, 5018 31st Ave. S.

Police identified the body as Kyle Kramer, and reported there was no visible trauma to body after being dispatched on scene at 3:14 p.m. Monday.

“He was known to reside on a vessel in Boca Ciega Bay,” Gulfport Public Information Officer Sergeant Thomas Woodman told the Gabber on Wednesday, August 3

According to Woodman, Kramer’s boat is still currently on the water.

Next of kin have been notified and police are awaiting a final cause of death from the medical examiner’s office. This is a developing story. The Gabber will have more information with this post as it becomes available.

Like this: Like Loading...