Bogie Basketball Off to a Winning Start

The Boca Ciega High School basketball teams have a grand total of two starting seniors, however both the boys’ and girls’ teams got off to a 2-0 start with a cast of new faces and promising additions.

The second time around could be a charm for Mark Villenger, but the boys coach did not do half bad in his first season for the Pirates. Villenger, who had a tall order to fill the shoes of former coach Randy Shuman, said the transition has been expectedly lengthy since Shuman had been the BCHS coach for 35 years.

“Obviously theres a distinct change of things,” Villenger said. “We’re trying to institute a different way of playing, and there’s a lot of newness for everybody.”

Last year was also Villenger’s first as a teacher at BCHS, which he said took some adjustments in itself, but he still guided the team to a .500 record and a respectable showing in the Pinellas County Athletic Conference Tournament.

The Pirates’ early season victories have come against the less-established programs in Dunedin and Hollins. Villenger said the Pirates will discover what they really have this season when they take on perennial powerhouses Lakewood (and Jan. 13) and Gibbs (Jan. 20).

Reese White is the Pirates’ lone returning senior for the boys and there are high expectations for the 6-foot-8 third-year starter. The other two tenured players are senior James Edison, who has healed from an ACL injury that kept him out all last season, and Jamie Flournoy, who is now eligible to play for Boca Ciega after being a late transfer last season.

From there, Villenger had to be creative with his roster. The other two starters, Robert Harris and Jelani Nix, Jr., are both sophomores. Villenger said Pirates’ fans will be treated to many different faces on the court thanks to the Pirates having healthy rotation opportunities in their favor.

“We’re going to play anywhere from nine to 12 players every night,” Villenger said. “We have strong depth, especially at the guard position. There has to be a next-man-up mentality.”

The defensive efforts at the guard position will likely be led, Villenger said, by seniors Dominic Polk, Tez Woods and Hector Cranchez.

As with the season in general, Villenger said the team’s fortunes will depend on how it finishes, not the way it starts. And, Villenger added, playing time will be determined by who is showcasing the best defensive efforts in practices.

“Everyday, there’s a competition in practice,” Villenger said. “We want to be our own toughest opponent. Our mantra is the only way to get on the floor is to be a great defender. We don’t stress the starting lineup as much as the finishing. It could be five of anybody, and that probably does change game to game.”

The coach said the reserves (senior Gabe Green, sophomore Hunter Dyer, and juniors Dale Coley and Antwain Scott) will be in the mix each game. Senior Quartez Woods and junior Leonel Lukic will also be relied upon to keep the Pirates afloat when the starters need rest.

The Pirates have height for the 2022 campaign. Along with White, they have Nix at 6’4″ and juniors Leo Lukic and Matias DiCristo, both of whom stand at 6’6″.

“I like our size, but I believe speed is a greater factor than height,” Villenger said. “We’ve got some small guys, too, and they’re quick.”