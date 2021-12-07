Bogie Coach Honored with Court Naming

The now-retired Randy Shuman returned to the Kenneth T. Robinson Memorial Gymnasium with his iconic handlebar mustache a bit whiter than when he started at Boca Ciega High School 34 years prior.

Bogie officially renamed the court “Shuman Court” at the dedication on Nov. 30, and Shuman was quick to reminisce.

“This is perhaps one of the most humbling experiences of my life,” Shuman said. “And I’m blessed to have had administrative support through my entire ride.”

Three years after he started at Bogie, he became head coach – and held that role for 31 years. Former student athletes – some from decades back – sat among the fresh faces of today’s team, all to honor Shuman’s legacy of 601 games and a state title.

“Basketball is a tough sport to coach; you miss Thanksgiving, Christmas and summers,” Shuman said.

He retired in February of 2021, but not before making his name – and stories – a piece of the Gulfport school.

The famous tale of how Shuman threw his jacket into the crowd in a fit of rage (or excitement) lives on – and he demonstrated it – at Tuesday’s dedication.

“There was a time that they were putting names on everything in this school .. we used to have a joke that I would maybe get a urinal,” Shuman joked. “But really, it’s the guys that did all the work … the players that could play this game at a very high level and the coaches that make this a great thing.”