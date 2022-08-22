Bond Thriller Gives Tampa the Evil Eye – Literally

Ever have that creepy feeling that someone is watching you? Mari Alvarez, the tormented crime reporter at the heart of Linda Hurtado Bond’s new novel “All the Broken Girls” (Entangled Publishing, 2022), gets that feeling, big time. And she’s right – someone is watching.

As the story opens, Mari is treading a fine line: On probation after falsely accusing a Tampa city councilmember of murder, she’s been sidelined into reporting fluff pieces (think baby zoo animals). But witnessing the grisly murder scene of a woman in her West Tampa neighborhood triggers her detective’s instincts, and cuts deep: Mari’s own mother was brutally slain years ago, and she knows firsthand how this kind of loss can break you. Before she can stop herself, she is on the heart-pounding trail of a serial killer – who seems to be leaving special clues just for her.

As an award-winning journalist who has reported Tampa Bay news (as Linda Hurtado) for 20 years, Bond conjures a thoroughly compelling personality in Mari, who just can’t contain her passion for the puzzle, even when her job, and possibly her life, are on the line.

I found myself smiling when Mari picks up her phone in the middle of a staff meeting – one where she really needs to be making a good impression on her boss – because she wants to text a case-shaking clue: “I can’t stop myself. My news is bubbling up and threatening to pour out in molten words.” Mari is smart but stubborn, right but reckless, and Bond’s language pulls you breathlessly into her always-a-little-stormy state of mind.

“All the Broken Girls” follows three other Bond novels about women reporters, all billed as romantic adventure. “Broken Girls” certainly dishes up a dreamboat love interest for Mari in the form of the gentlemanly, by-the-book, loves-his-Mama detective Tony García.

But what I found even more alluring was the book’s deliciously moody atmosphere. Mari’s traumatic past, aided by a heavy infusion of the santería which she and many other characters practice, give every clue she finds a portentous feeling, like an invisible evil stalks just outside the streetlight. Rounded this out with a gritty portrayal of Tampa (think corrupt politicians in skeezy strip clubs) and a climactic scene right out of a gothic novel (think abandoned clock tower), and this novel delivers a first class scare.

But the novel’s epigraph suggests an empowering spin: “Broken girls blossom into warriors.” Life is a dangerous game, especially for girls. But, in this tormented tale at least, they can win anyway.