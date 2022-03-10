In an article penned by the president of the Gulfport Boomerangs softball team on May 18, 1981, Jack Welker wrote, “So we Senior Seniors, as we mature through 1981, hope to leave this legacy for you Junior Seniors to carry on at least to the year of our Lord, 2000.”

On April 2, 2022, The Boomerangs will celebrate their 50th anniversary with a game, an official declaration of “Boomerang Day” from Mayor of Gulfport, Samuel Henderson, a tribute to deceased players as well as those who cannot play any longer, a new flag, banner, and a hotdog cookout.

For $20 annually (13 cents per game) the co-ed softball team invites women 45 and over and men 55 and older to come out to Hoyt field, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday mornings at 7:30 a.m. for practice and games.

The Gabber spoke with the current president of the Boomerangs, Rob Sumner, about his experience with the active team.

The shortstop began competing in his 20’s, with previous experience playing baseball forPony League, Little League, his high school team, his college team, and the American Legion. Sumner said after his 20’s he took a softball break to focus on family and his career.

As most avocations do, the sport called him back. Sumner joined the Boomerang squad in 2018 after seeing an open call in The Gabber. With a little push from his wife, Sumner grabbed a bat and a mitt. Four years later, he became the president.

Sumner emphasized the community he found with the team. “The camaraderie is a big reason I keep coming back,” he continued, “ I was welcomed whole-heartedly. Everyone who turns out is an instant teammate and friend.”

When the Boomerangs formed in 1972, the team set out to emphasize the spirit of softball, but also the importance of health and wellness. That message carries through to the team today.



Sumner humorously interjected, “We are supported by every elastic wrap, brace, and medical apparatus known to man. There is enough titanium on the field on any given day to build an airplane. As a matter of fact, we are looking for a sponsor, maybe a chiropractor, or orthopedic appliance clinic.”

In addition to promoting health and wellness, the team is adamant about accommodating each player to create an open and inclusive space.

“We have pinch runners for players who have mobility issues,” Sumner said.

A pinch runner runs bases for someone who might not be able to, or might have difficulty getting there. For example, if someone has a leg brace on, they might not be able to get to the bases, but they can still bat, so the team will use a pinch runner.

Sumner added that the Boomerangs play two innings at a time to also accommodate immobility and age.

“Each game provides a new adventure! My favorite is turning a double play with a 92 year-old-catcher. It just cannot get any more special than that. Additionally, I have seen at least three triple plays in the short time I have suited up,” Sumner said.

To catch the 50th anniversary game, head to Hoyt Field, 2300 57th St. S., in Gulfport on Sat. April, 2.