Boylen Point Contender Plans Opening in 2024

Boylen Point Contender is a new boat business starting up and building a new showroom on St. Pete Beach.

“We’re building a high-end boat showroom for custom-made boats,” said Michelle Boyle, owner and operator with her husband, Stephen Boyle.

According to their official website, Michelle and Stephen “grew up with a passion for the ocean lifestyle. Stephen grew up in Florida learning to fish as young as he could hold onto a rod and eventually started making runs over to the Bahamas.”

Michelle had oceanic experience in the Florida Keys. She became “a sailing instructor, skin diving instructor, and marine biology instructor at Seacamp in the Florida Keys,” according to the team’s webpage.

They have been in business for two years. The Boylen Point website states “after purchasing their first Contender Boat together, they knew that it was just the beginning.”

The two build contender brand boats as well as doing repairs and maintenance at their downtown St. Pete location at Salt Creek, 107 15th Ave.

“We are planning a grand opening of our St.. Pete Beach showroom for January of 2024,” Michelle said.

Boylen Point Contender 7501 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach, 727-647-0673, boylenpoint.com

For more business news, subscribe to The Weekly and The Beach Barnacle, our two weekly newsletters. Make thegabber.com your homepage to stay up-to-date on all the news happening in Gulfport, South Pinellas, and the Beaches.