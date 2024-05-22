Brandon Berry Receives St. Pete Beach’s Employee of the Quarter

The St. Pete Beach City Commission awarded its Employee of the Quarter at the May 14 City Commission meeting. The commission recognized Community Development employee Brandon Berry.

City staff nominate fellow employees for this quarterly honor.

The May 14 meeting opened with the recognition of multiple nominees for employee of the second quarter. The nominees include: Brandon Berry (Community Development), Kevin Hennessey (Fire), Cody Keers (Fire), Anthony Laws (Fire), Adam Poirrier (Fire), Alexa Sawyer (Library), Chris Tarkenton (Finance), and Eileen Torres (Community Development).

Employee of the Quarter Brandon Berry

Rita Bishop, executive assistant to the city manager, wrote positive affirmations regarding Berry in her nomination form.

“Brandon is an invaluable asset to our team,” said Bishop. “Consistently demonstrating exceptional commitment and dedication.”

That’s not all that happened at the May 14 St. Pete Beach City Commission meeting. Read about decorum discussions, Freebee, and flooding concerns.

Along with Bishop, Luis Cruz with Code Enforcement and Community Development nominated Berry. He echoed Bishop’s thoughts.

“Brandon works tirelessly to do all the things he has on his plate right now,” Cruz said. “And is always willing to help our division.”

The Gabber Newspaper ? We Go There

In 1968, our founder, George Brann, started The Gabber Newspaper, then called the Gulfport Gabber, to hold Gulfport City Council accountable. Read more of our city council coverage, and learn about our policies on reporting, fact-checking, and funding.