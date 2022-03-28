‘Breadcrumbs’ in St. Petersburg Powerful Play

Early in the action of Circle in the Water’s production “Breadcrumbs” – at Studio Grand Central through April 3 – Alida confesses, matter of factly, that she already had suspicions about what felt like the onset of dementia.

“And I thought, maybe I should write my memories,” she says, “Before my brain. Turns brown.”

It isn’t that there aren’t a few light moments in Jennifer Haley’s script, directed here by Alan Mohney, Jr., but it’s lines like this sit on your chest for the whole show, one on top of the other, pinning you to your seat under their weight a few moments even after the lights come up.

Roxanne Fay is Alida, a reclusive fiction writer diagnosed with dementia who finds herself depending more and more on Debbie Yones’ cripplingly codependent Beth. Alida wants to record the story of her life before it’s too late, but she struggles to accept help from – much less trust – the wayward Beth. It’s the kind of story Hollywood loves to maim: crotchety recluse in declining health finds laughter and heals old wounds with the help of a lovably scatterbrained vagabond. But we’re far from Hollywood, so don’t wait around for an uplifting musical moment. The actors aren’t afraid to lean into the fact that their characters are heartbreakingly damaged in ways that make them worthy of sympathy but, at times, scorn for how their trauma traumatizes others.

Fay is brilliant, forgoing the type of scenery chewing caricature of the great mind in decline that we’ve seen so many times before. She plays Alida as a woman who probably wasn’t very likable in the best of health. Illness has made her downright venomous at times, also pathetic, but with that puckish genius always bubbling underneath that keeps us drawn to her. It’s a lot to expect any costar to match such a powerful performance, and yet Yones’ take on Beth is just as intriguing, jarring at times as we watch a woman perpetually stuck in the cycle of abuse struggle to manage an unmanageable relationship.

“Breadcrumbs” is a joint production led by Fay’s Circle in the Water and had a mini-run at Jobsite Theater’s Shimberg Playhouse in Tampa before coming across the bay to Off-Central Players.

Breadcrumbs Studio Grand Central, 2260 1st Ave. S. March 31, 7:30 p.m.; April 1-2, 8 p.m.; April 3, 3 p.m. $35. studiograndcentral.com, 727-202-7019.