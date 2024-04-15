Breakfast at St. Pete Bagel Co

I’m not much of a morning eater. My breakfast usually consists of a post-workout, creatine-laced protein shake and that’s all. But when I really have a craving for carbs, a New York-style bagel with extra cream cheese is my go-to. What I love about New York bagels is how they’re smothered in seasonings, both top and bottom.

St. Pete Bagel Co. is a Tampa Bay staple when it comes to fresh bagels and gourmet donuts. With locations in Dunedin, Kenneth City, Largo, and St. Pete, this place is a must-visit when you’re looking for a fresh, fulfilling breakfast on-the-go.

Bagels and Spreads

The bagels at St. Pete Bagel Co. are massive. They’re made fresh daily and are available in a multitude of both sweet and savory flavors. I noshed on an everything bagel with chive cream cheese, and it was divine. Most places skimp on the cream cheese, so I always end up having to ask for extra. Not here. My sesame seed bagel with garlic cream cheese was chewy with loads of garlic flaking throughout. And my cheddar cheese bagel with pickled jalapeño salsa was out-of-this-world delicious with a hint of heat. The bagels are toasted to perfection, so they’re crunchy on the outside, but still have their quintessential chewy inside. Cream cheese spreads also come in a variety of flavors, including veggie, bacon, honey walnut raisin, and strawberry. The combinations are endless.

Don’t miss other breakfast options like the sandwiches with your choice of eggs, meat, and cheese ($4.75-$6.10) and the deli sandwiches. I couldn’t pass up classic, homemade chicken salad on fresh wheat bread ($8.15), but their chicken salad comes in three flavors: OG, cranberry almond, and spicy. In addition, there are a selection of other sandwiches including a club, corned beef melt, lox, Cuban, and veggie, as well as hot paninis.

House-Roasted Coffee

Most bagel spots also offer coffee, but few establishments actually roast their beans in house like St. Pete Bagel Co. The coffee is mild compared to Kahwa and Black Crow. But the full espresso bar promises sips such as lattes and café con leche. These are available hot or iced. They also serve frappes, hot chocolate, and fresh fruit smoothies.

If you have more of a morning sweet tooth, I recommend an apple fritter or long john donut. Like the bagels, they huge and go perfectly with a hot cup of coffee. The cinnamon rolls ($2.30) are gigantic and are coated in creamy frosting. And the cronuts with Nutella ($3.80) are every choco-holic’s dream.

St. Pete Bagel Co., 4419 66th St. N, Kenneth City, Mon.-Sat., 6a.m.-1p.m., Sun., 7a.m.-1p.m., 727-201-9645; stpetebagelco.com