Brenda McMahon Gallery Celebrates Five Year Anniversary

When Brenda McMahon moved to Gulfport in 2007, she fell in love with the artistic community. She quickly noticed how, despite the number of artists who call the city home, there was a lack of studio spaces. In 2019, she did her part to change that. For the last five years, McMahon’s gallery on Beach Boulevard housed Tampa Bay and Gulfport art, along with her own. On May 3, she celebrated the anniversary of her gallery’s opening, by expanding into the adjacent building.

New Space for the Brenda McMahon Gallery

McMahon expanded into the space that once housed Custom House Decor, knocking down the wall in between her gallery and the new space. During the First Friday ArtWalk, she unveiled her new gallery area.

“We had a champagne and chocolate cake opening. I’ve never seen the place so crowded,” McMahon said. “When I first got it, I really had to feel the space. It feels almost like a canvas for me.”

McMahon’s focus on showcasing local artists continues in the new gallery, but more is on the way.

“I’m hoping to bring new artists who are just finding their passion,” McMahon said. “It’s really exciting when you can see the talent radiating from their art.”

Words From An Artist

Jila Davoodi, a Town Shores resident, got to see her art for sale during the opening.

“We need a place like this. I love that I can walk down here from my condo and see art,” Davoodi said. “It makes Gulfport happier and more active. Gulfport loves art, and so does Brenda.”

Along with enjoyment from the community, Davoodi spoke about how important it is for the city as a whole.

“St. Petersburg is the biggest city around us, but there are a lot of smaller cities around it,” Davoodi said. “It makes Gulfport more important. It’s a reason for people to come from the other communities and tourists to come.”

Davoodi, an Iranian immigrant, found her home in art through the gallery.

“Brenda is such a great supporter. She wants to watch us all succeed,” Davoodi said.

Future for the Brenda McMahon Gallery

McMahon hopes to continue celebrating artists from all over the area, looking at even more art.

“Many people know Elizabeth Neily as the incredible artist she is with her fiber art, but even I didn’t realize she was an amazing painter,” McMahon said. “It’s really exciting to learn more about my friends who are artists. I’m hoping to get more kinds of art in here, especially dimensional pieces. Maybe some sculptures and ceramics and metal pieces.”

She also hopes to continue her artist of the month program.

“It keeps art coming through consistently,” said McMahon. “I want artists to make a living, but also to continue their passion. It’s really exciting to see how an artist can take an idea and dive into it completely. I want people to know that it isn’t going to be just more of the same. Not that more of the same is bad, but there’s going to be a lot more developments for the community.”

