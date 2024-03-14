Bribery, Postcards, and Ethics: Gulfport’s Ward I Concerns

“I’m not going to tell you who, but someone told me I should pay you $100 to get an article about this in The Gabber, but I said ‘no’,” Alex Duensing, the campaign manager for Tom Bixler, told Patrick Heinzen, The Gabber Newspaper’s news and politics reporter. “I respect your journalistic integrity too much.”

According to a sworn affidavit from Patrick Heinzen, Duensing made the comment on the afternoon of March 6, after Heinzen had been in communication with Duensing.

Tom Bixler is the candidate looking to take April Thanos’ seat as Gulfport’s City Council Ward I councilmember on March 19, during the municipal elections.

When The Gabber Newspaper had follow-up conversations with Bixler, he said he did not know anything about it. Duensing apologized and said that he shouldn’t have said that. He would not reveal who told him to make the $100 comment to the local journalist covering the race, just weeks before the March 19 elections.

Heinzen did not take the money. Instead, he reported it to his editor-in-chief, Cathy Salustri Loper, immediately.

Gulfport’s Ward I Concerns: Recounting Events Leading Up to the comment

The following events come from Heinzen’s sworn affidavit.

A Visit From O’Hara

It was midday March 1 when Gulfport Councilmember Ian O’Hara (Ward IV) arrived at The Gabber Newspaper office in Gulfport’s Waterfront District.

O’Hara was looking to speak with Cathy Salustri Loper, editor-in-chief and publisher.

Given that Loper was not in the office at the time, O’Hara talked to Heinzen and Barry Loper, co-owner of Thursday Morning Media, Inc., the parent company that owns The Gabber Newspaper.

O’Hara asked Heinzen and Barry about comments by anonymous sources. Heinzen explained to him that “if it’s something important, I have to say who told me.”

O’Hara proceeded to explain to Heinzen and Barry that April Thanos, current elected representative for Ward I, was going to meet on March 5 with Gulfport’s City Clerk, the City Attorney, and Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections.

April Thanos Campaign Concerns

The Ward IV councilmember said that the meeting would take place in response to Thanos’ conduct as a candidate throughout the election cycle.

This was the first time The Gabber Newspaper heard about that meeting.

After O’Hara left and Barry and Heinzen looped Cathy in about O’Hara’s information, she called Thanos to get her statement on the discussed meeting.

Thanos told Cathy “she had no knowledge of any upcoming meetings,” according to Heinzen’s affidavit about the events that transpired throughout the electoral cycle.

When Heinzen called Theresa Carrico, City Clerk for Gulfport, to ask about the meeting that would supposedly happen on March 5, she said she did not know about it either.

“Not that I know of,” Carrico told Heinzen. “Who told you that?”

Some hours later, at 3 p.m., Thanos called The Gabber Newspaper to say she had just been notified about the upcoming meeting.

Want More Election News?

The Gabber Newspaper covers elections on the South Pinellas beaches, Gulfport, and South Pasadena. Want to make an informed decision at the polls? Subscribe to The Weekly and The Beach Barnacle, our two weekly newsletters. And make thegabber.com your homepage to stay up-to-date on all the news in Gulfport, South Pinellas, and the beaches.

Ward I Campaign Efforts

Duensing called Heinzen on March 4. He revealed that he had attempted to report Thanos’ campaign to the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections on Feb. 28.

During a follow-up call on March 8, Duensing shared his reasons.

“I can tell you what all the complaints are,” Duensing told The Gabber Newspaper in a recorded phone interview. He noted that the County electoral authorities could do nothing about it.

“They said that they do not have any kind of enforcement power,” Duensing said. “But they said they would reach out to April Thanos,” he added, noting that the office recommended he should reach out to the City Clerk, Theresa Carrico.

Duensing explained that Carrico told him she would try to schedule a meeting with Thanos.

“I called the Pinellas Supervisor of Elections. And then I called up Theresa [Carrico],” Duensing explained.

The Gabber Newspaper called the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections to corroborate the reporting, but the office said they could neither confirm nor deny it. The office added that if a report had been made to them, there was nothing they could do about it.

When Duensing explained why he was attempting to report councilmember Thanos, he stated: “There were three main problems that I was bringing to light,” Duensing said. “One was about the postcards.”

Postcards for Gulfport

Duensing explained that his family, living in the area, “received three.” As for others, there were “some people receiving nine,” he said.

“When we first started seeing these postcards, it was peculiar,” he continued. “They were coming from all over the country; they didn’t have return addresses on them.

He added that the postcards “didn’t have full names on them. They didn’t have a disclaimer on them.”

“Someone in the [Facebook] group said she received a note from Nova Scotia,” he explained. “I’m basing it on what I read on Facebook. I cannot validate that.”

When The Gabber Newspaper asked Duensing if he had possession of the Nova Scotia postcards, he said he did not.

“They list April as a Democrat,” Duensing said.

Duensing shared that he took issue with that because of the nonpartisan nature of the Gulfport election and claimed that there’s a PAC (Political Action Committee) behind the postcards.

The Gabber Newspaper was not able to independently verify the PAC claim, although Thanos said it wasn’t a PAC.

The Gabber Newspaper called the Pinellas County Office of the Supervisor of Elections, and they confirmed that elections at a municipal level in Gulfport should be nonpartisan.

A nonpartisan election, according to the Pinellas Supervisor of Elections, means only that “all registered voters, regardless of party affiliation, may vote on issues and nonpartisan contests.”

“My concerns are, one, there is no disclaimer. Two, some of them said ‘they were done by volunteers’,” Duensing said.

“So that means that they were not done by independent expenditures,” he claimed to have brought to light when reporting Thanos.

“The stationary, the stamps, all the efforts, need to be put as ‘in-kind’ donations in April’s report,” Duensing argued.

While The Gabber Newspaper ran a list of donations and expenses thus far in the election cycle, the campaigns have another reporting period to report any expenditures.

Democrat April Thanos

“Lastly, this is a nonpartisan race,” Duensing explained. “To put that she is a Democrat is against Florida rules, it misleads the voters, and because it was sent through the mail across the country means in, my estimation, that it is potentially mail fraud.”

The Gabber Newspaper could find no statute to substantiate Duensing’s claims.

The Gabber Newspaper was able to independently acquire and review five postcards.

The items at hand revealed that in fact, some of the postcards did say “Democrat April Thanos.” But it wasn’t the case for all of them. They all appear to have been written by different people.

Some of the postcards included stamps from Maryland, Illinois, and Massachusetts. But, none came from outside of the country, and they were all written with varying ink colors, handwritten style, and messages.

Duensing also highlighted that the Gulfport Democratic Club met to discuss a donation to Thanos’ campaign.

Minutes from that meeting obtained by The Gabber Newspaper detail that a motion was made to “donate $500 from the Gulfport Democratic Club to the April Thanos For Gulfport City Council Ward 1 campaign.” The motion passed unanimously, according to the minutes.

On another date, Duensing complained about another issue, this one related to the Gulfport Happiness Survey, which he believed should have included a disclaimer by Thanos.

The Gabber Newspaper? We Go There

In 1968, our founder, George Brann, started The Gabber Newspaper, then called the Gulfport Gabber, to hold Gulfport City Council accountable. Read more of our city council coverage, and learn about our policies on reporting, fact-checking, and funding.

E is for… Elections or Ethics?

Between December 2023 and March 2024, Duensing and Heinzen had been in constant communication — largely from Duensing.

The campaign manager called The Gabber Newspaper staff at least 35 times and sent 45 text messages since Jan. 1.

In contrast, Heinzen called Duensing nine times and sent eight texts within the same time.

During the process of covering the elections in Gulfport, Duensing communicated for multiple reasons.

During the call related to the $100 comment made during a phone call on March 6, Duensing added: “By the way, I want to make it clear that I wasn’t offering; I was just saying that’s what somebody told me.”

The day before, though, Duensing had called Heinzen at around 5:30 p.m.

“Do you have enough for a story?” Tom Bixler’s campaign manager asked. “If I was to file a report, would that be enough for a story?”

The main role of the campaign manager in an electoral process is to guarantee a win for his candidate. Sometimes, it includes flagging issues from political rivals to proper authorities or media organizations.

During the March 8 conversation, when asking Duensing about the $100 comment, he apologized and noted that he shouldn’t have done that.

Duensing argued that it was not what he meant.

“Someone just mentioned that,” he said. He claims that he replied by saying “That’s not how Patrick rolls. That’s not how I roll.”

“I hope you don’t feel that that was an implied bribe,” Duensing clarified to Heinzen the day of the call.

Getting back to the March 8 conversation, Duensing recognized that “I probably shouldn’t have mentioned it.” He reiterated that he commented on the $100 but said that it was not an implied bribe.

“I would not offer you money,” Duensing remarked. “I’m sorry,” he said after answering the question.

When The Gabber Newspaper asked Duensing about who told him to make that comment, he said that he was not at liberty to say, and added that if Bixler’s campaign wanted to pay for a story, they could have gone through other means.

“Our campaign could have found any number of places where you have pay-to-play opportunities,” Duensing noted. “I can’t speak highly enough to his journalistic integrity.”

Duensing said that Tom Bixler did not direct him to perform any of the actions mentioned here.

The Gabber Newspaper called Tom Bixler after the call with Duensing on March 8 and asked the candidate for Ward I if he knew anything about it. He said he was not aware and stated that he did not direct him to make the $100 comment.

Theresa Carrico, City Clerk of the Gulfport was not available for comment.