Build-A-Burger Menu at John’s Pass Grille

On Jan. 1, John’s Pass Grille introduced its Build-a-Burger menu, where customers can get creative with their burger orders. Customers can choose a classic combo or completely customize their burger with various toppings and sauces. There’s unlimited possibilities of the creations people can make.

“We wanted guests visiting John’s Pass to have something different than the typical fare served at many area restaurants,” owner Mark Glover said.

At the starting price of $12.90, customers can build burgers they can call their own. The process starts with the choice of protein to amp up their burger with options such as “lobster, salmon, grouper, ham, pulled pork, swordfish, egg, chicken, shrimp, ribs, and sausage.” Next comes the choice of toppings and sauces. Lastly, the choice for a side that includes options like traditional steak fries, hush puppies, sweet potato fries, etc.

John’s Pass Grille’s new burger concept opens up the menu for customers to switch up their usual burger order by building something new every visit.

John’s Pass Grille, 111 Boardwalk Place W. Suite 203, Madeira Beach. 10 a.m.-1o p.m.