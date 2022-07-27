If you’re anything like me, visiting the garden center of your local big box store fills you with wild ideas about the earthly paradise you could create in your own backyard -– ideas that wither away as fast as the new plants you bring home. But reading Ginny Stibolt’s newest book, “Adventures of a Transplanted Gardener: Advice for New Florida Gardeners” (University Press of Florida, 2022) will clarify and elevate your thinking about how you, as a Florida gardener, can create a sustainable landscape that will feed your soul and help restore the Earth.

Stibolt, a former gardening columnist for Jacksonville’s Florida Times-Union, looks at landscapes with a practiced eye. She writes about technical topics such as soil composition, pollinator life cycles, and irrigation methods with the wit and familiarity of a good tour guide, sprinkling in humorous tales of trial and error as she has worked to transform her suburban lawn into a certified wildlife sanctuary. Her enthusiasm for Florida native plants is both illuminating and infectious, and you might just find yourself cheering when she occasionally drops boldfaced affirmations such as “Real butterfly gardeners cheer when something eats their plants.”

Different chapters discuss popular topics such as pollinator gardening, growing food, and water conservation strategies, and each page is packed with useful information and resources for further reading. The book also offers helpful strategies for observing your yard and thinking about how to maximize its growing potential based on light, drainage, temperature, and plants that are already established there.

I found the chapter on “Lawns In Florida” particularly good, not only because it clearly unpacked the host of environmental issues caused by our national love affair with grass – a lot of which I’d heard before – but also because it offered an equally long list of ways to thoughtfully transform a lawn into a landscape you might love equally well for different reasons.

While it’s clear Stibolt wants you to “just say no” (another of her boldface affirmations) to the “instant landscaping” proffered by many nurseries – gardening that places form over function and showy over sustainable – her approach is not to preach, but to inspire. Like all the best gardening books, “Adventures of a Transplanted Gardener” weaves a strand of philosophy into its horticultural lore.

“Managing a landscape,” Stibolt reminds us, “is an ongoing adventure, not a one-time event.”

I’ll try to remember this the next time those pretty red geraniums at Home Depot catch my eye.